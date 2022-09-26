(KMAland) -- The Maryville girls tennis team suffered an 8-1 loss to Bishop LeBlond on Monday.
Check out the full results from that match below.
Bishop LeBlond 8 Maryville 1
1S (BL): Emily Weddle def. Jewl Galapin (8-2)
2S (BL): Iris Ideker def. Carsen Burns (8-0)
3S (BL): Katie King def Kloie Rouner (8-0)
4S (BL): Murphy King def. Keagan Wilmes (8-2)
5S (BL): Cadence Crews def. Kensley Wood (8-0)
6S (MARY): Lily Hansen def. Ireland Robertson (8-4)
1D (BL): Weddle/Idker def. Galapin/Burns (8-2)
2D (BL): King/King def. Rouna/Ella Sheil (8-2)
3D (BL): Crews/Robertson def. Wood/Hansen (8-4)