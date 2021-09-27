(KMAland) -- Nebraska City edged Crete while Maryville lost to Bishop LeBlond in KMAland tennis on Monday.
GIRLS: Bishop LeBlond 8 Maryville 1
Maryville’s No. 1 doubles duo of Arianne Skidmore and Lauren Cullin picked up the only win of the dual for the Spoofhounds. Full results:
1S (BL): Iris Ideker def. Arianne Skidmore (8-0)
2S (BL): Emily Weddle def. Athena Groumoutis (8-6)
3S (BL): Peyton Netten def. Lauren Cullin (8-2)
4S (BL): Murphy King def. Jewl Galapin (8-1)
5S (BL): Katie King def. Dakotah Haughey (8-0)
6S (BL): Lily Sullivan def. Anna Schommer (8-2)
1D (M): Skidmore/Cullin def. Ideker/Weddle (8-5)
2D (BL): Netten/Sullivan def. Groumoutis/Galapin (8-2)
3D (BL): King/King def. Pace/Haughey (8-3)
BOYS: Nebraska City 5 Crete 4
Anthony Robinson and Caleb Poggemeyer led Nebraska City in the dual with 2-0 marks. Full results:
1S (C): Connor Causgrove lost (8-0)
2S (C): Keno Schultz lost (8-6)
3S (NC): Anthony Robinson won (8-0)
4S (NC): Caleb Poggemeyer won (8-5)
5S (C): Eli McNeely lost (8-6)
6S (NC): Nathan Dia won (8-1)
1D (NC): Poggemeyer/Causgrove won (8-3)
2D (NC): McNeely/Robinson won (8-5)
3D (C): Dia/Schultz lost (8-6)