(Maryville) -- The Maryville girls tennis program earned a 5-4 win over Midland Empire Conference foe Chillicothe on Tuesday.
The Spoofhounds received wins in singles action from Lauren Cullin and Anna Schomer, who defeated Chillicothe's Leah Lourenco and Audrey Snider by respective scores of 8-0 and 8-4. Arianne Skidmore also won by forfeit.
In doubles play, the combos of Arianne Skidmore and Cullin, as well as the duo of Athena Groumoutis and Jewl Galpin earned wins.
The Spoofhounds are now 6-8 on the season.