KMAland Tennis Thursday

(KMAland) -- The Maryville girls dropped a 7-2 dual to Benton in KMAland tennis on Thursday.

Kensley Wood was a winner at No. 6 singles while Jewl Galapin and Carsen Burns teamed up to win at No. 1 doubles.

View the complete results from Coach Nicole McGinness below.

SINGLES

Jewl Galapin 0-8 Maddy Burright 

Carsen Burns 2-8 Kendall Buntin

Kloie Rouner 6-8 Danielle Baig

Ella Sheil 0-8 Bella Thomas 

Keagan Wilmes 1-8 Vivi Woodson 

Kensley Wood 8-4 Maria Stocking 

DOUBLES

Galapin/Burns 8-4 Buntin/Thomas 

Rouner/Wood 2-8 Burright/Stocking

Sheil/Wilmes 2-8 Baig/Woodson

