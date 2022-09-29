(KMAland) -- The Maryville girls dropped a 7-2 dual to Benton in KMAland tennis on Thursday.
Kensley Wood was a winner at No. 6 singles while Jewl Galapin and Carsen Burns teamed up to win at No. 1 doubles.
View the complete results from Coach Nicole McGinness below.
SINGLES
Jewl Galapin 0-8 Maddy Burright
Carsen Burns 2-8 Kendall Buntin
Kloie Rouner 6-8 Danielle Baig
Ella Sheil 0-8 Bella Thomas
Keagan Wilmes 1-8 Vivi Woodson
Kensley Wood 8-4 Maria Stocking
DOUBLES
Galapin/Burns 8-4 Buntin/Thomas
Rouner/Wood 2-8 Burright/Stocking
Sheil/Wilmes 2-8 Baig/Woodson