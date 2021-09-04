(Lincoln) -- Nebraska City tennis had a solid showing at the Lincoln Christian Invitational on Friday.
The Pioneers were 1-3 in the dual style tournament, but the No. 1 doubles team of Connor Causgrove and Caleb Poggemeyer finished 3-1 with the lone loss coming to a strong Skut Catholic team.
“Many of our younger players showed some real growth playing in their first tournament of their careers,” Nebraska City coach Jason McNeely relayed to KMA Sports. “There is some real competition for a number three doubles position.”
Anthony Robinson was also 2-1 at No. 1 singles for Nebraska City.