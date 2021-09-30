KMAland Tennis 3

(KMAland) -- Maryville girls tennis landed a 7-2 win over Benton on Thursday evening.

The Spoofhounds picked up wins in singles from Arianne Skidmore, Alyssa Pace, Jewl Galapin and Dakota Haughey. SKidmore and Lauren Cullin, Athena Groumoutis and Galapin and Pace and Haughey added doubles victories.

The Spoofhounds moved to 6-8 on the season with the victory. Full results:

Arianne Skidmore 8-2 Kally Horn

Athena Groumoutis 1-8 Madi Burright

Lauren Cullin 2-8 Natalie Johnston

Alyssa Pace 8-1 Kendall Buntin

Jewl Galapin 8-5 Danielle Baig

Dakotah Haughey 8-2 Kamryn Allen

Skidmore/Cullin 8-5 Burright/Johnston

Groumoutis/Galapin 8-3 Horn/Baig

Pace/Haughey 8-2 Buntin/ Alicen Boyer

