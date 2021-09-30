(KMAland) -- Maryville girls tennis landed a 7-2 win over Benton on Thursday evening.
The Spoofhounds picked up wins in singles from Arianne Skidmore, Alyssa Pace, Jewl Galapin and Dakota Haughey. SKidmore and Lauren Cullin, Athena Groumoutis and Galapin and Pace and Haughey added doubles victories.
The Spoofhounds moved to 6-8 on the season with the victory. Full results:
Arianne Skidmore 8-2 Kally Horn
Athena Groumoutis 1-8 Madi Burright
Lauren Cullin 2-8 Natalie Johnston
Alyssa Pace 8-1 Kendall Buntin
Jewl Galapin 8-5 Danielle Baig
Dakotah Haughey 8-2 Kamryn Allen
Skidmore/Cullin 8-5 Burright/Johnston
Groumoutis/Galapin 8-3 Horn/Baig
Pace/Haughey 8-2 Buntin/ Alicen Boyer