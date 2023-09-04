(KMAland) -- Savannah took down Bishop LeBlond in a Labor Day duel in KMAland girls tennis on Monday.
Check out the recap and results below.
GIRLS: Savannah 6 Bishop LeBlond 3
Maddie Till, Allie Moore and Reagan Alexander all went 2-0 to lead Savannah to another win Midland Empire Conference action. Check out the results below.
1S (S): Iris Alvarez def. Emily Weddle (8-2)
2S (BL): Iris Ideker def. Saige Blake (8-2)
3S (S): Maddie Till def. Murphy King (8-0)
4S (BL): Hillary Bui def. Kate Fischer (8-6)
5S (S): Allie Moore def. Ireland Robertson (8-2)
6S (S): Reagan Alexander def. Demi Swipe (8-3)
1D (BL): Weddle/Ideker def. Alvarez/Fischer (8-5)
2D (S): Blake/Till def. King/Bui (8-5)
3D (S): Moore/Alexander def. Robertson/Kimber Weber (8-1)