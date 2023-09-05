(KMAland) -- The Savannah girls won a tight battle with Staley while Nebraka City’s boys rolled to a win in KMAland tennis on Tuesday.
Check out the recap below.
GIRLS: Savannah 5 Staley 4
Savannah snagged the win after splitting singles and taking two of three in doubles. Allie Moore, Kate Fischer and Reagan Alexander all went 2-0 for the Savages. Check out the results below.
1S (ST): Ella Gates def. Iris Alvarez (8-0)
2S (ST): Abby Coen def. Saige Blake (8-5)
3S (ST): Molly Wilerson def. Maddie Till (8-2)
4S (SA): Kate Fischer def. Molly Walters (8-2)
5S (SA): Allie Moore def. Haylee Thompson (9-8 (7-4))
6S (SA): Reagan Alexander def. Margaret Jones (8-5)
1D (ST): Gates/Walters def. Blake/Till (8-0)
2D (SA): Alvarez/Moore def. Coen/Thompson (8-2)
3D (SA): Fischer/Alexander def. Wilkerson/Jones (8-6)
BOYS: Nebraska City 9 Roncalli Catholic 0
Nebraska City dominated on their way to the win with Samuel Ebmeier, Maverick Weninger, Landen Banks and Gavin Koberstein all grabbing two wins each. Check out the full results below.
1S (NC): Rush Chipman def. Finnigan Clements (8-1)
2S (NC): Reed Hamling def. Triston Granados (8-2)
3S (NC): Gavin Koberstein def. Benjamin Malone (8-0)
4S (NC): Samuel Ebmeier def. Gavin Barfield (8-0)
5S (NC): Maverick Weninger def. Chase Kraft (8-0)
6S (NC): Landen Banks def. Connor Rinkol (8-0)
1D (NC): Ebmeier/Cutler Adams def. Clements/Kraft (8-0)
2D (NC): Alex Peter/Weninger def. Malone/Granados (8-2)
3D (NC): Banks/Koberstein def. Barfield/Rinkol (8-0)