(KMAland) -- The Nebraska City boys rolled to a win while Maryville’s girls were defeated in KMAland tennis on Tuesday.
GIRLS: Savannah 9 Maryville 0
1S (S): Iris Alvarez def. Jewl Galapin (8-1)
2S (S): Krynna Rudel def. Carsen Burns (8-2)
3S (S): Saige Blake def. Kloie Rouner (8-2)
4S (S): Madeline Till def. Ella Sheil (8-0)
5S (S): Abrianna Huffman def. Jaci Elston (8-0)
6S (S): Allie Moore def. Keagan Wilmes (8-4)
1D (S): Alvarez/Blake def. Galapin/Burns (8-2)
2D (S): Rudel/Till def. Rouner/Sheil (8-1)
3D (S): Moore/Jaylin Abbott def. Lily Hansen/Kensley Wood (8-1)
BOYS: Nebraska City 9 Roncalli Catholic 0
1S (NC): Anthony Robinson won 8-3
2S (NC): Connor Causgrove won 8-4
3S (NC): Nathan Dia won 8-0
4S (NC): Eli Davis won 8-1
5S (NC): Landen Clark won 8-2
6S (NC): Lucas Nielsen won 8-0
1D (NC): Not Listed won 8-1
2D (NC): Not Listed won 8-3
3D (NC): Not Listed won 8-1