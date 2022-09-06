Nebraska City Pioneers Logo

(KMAland) -- The Nebraska City boys rolled to a win while Maryville’s girls were defeated in KMAland tennis on Tuesday.

GIRLS: Savannah 9 Maryville 0 

1S (S): Iris Alvarez def. Jewl Galapin (8-1)

2S (S): Krynna Rudel def. Carsen Burns (8-2)

3S (S): Saige Blake def. Kloie Rouner (8-2)

4S (S): Madeline Till def. Ella Sheil (8-0)

5S (S): Abrianna Huffman def. Jaci Elston (8-0)

6S (S): Allie Moore def. Keagan Wilmes (8-4)

1D (S): Alvarez/Blake def. Galapin/Burns (8-2)

2D (S): Rudel/Till def. Rouner/Sheil (8-1)

3D (S): Moore/Jaylin Abbott def. Lily Hansen/Kensley Wood (8-1)

BOYS: Nebraska City 9 Roncalli Catholic 0 

1S (NC): Anthony Robinson won 8-3

2S (NC): Connor Causgrove won 8-4

3S (NC): Nathan Dia won 8-0

4S (NC): Eli Davis won 8-1

5S (NC): Landen Clark won 8-2

6S (NC): Lucas Nielsen won 8-0

1D (NC): Not Listed won 8-1

2D (NC): Not Listed won 8-3

3D (NC): Not Listed won 8-1

