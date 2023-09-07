(KMAland) -- Maryville fell to Bishop LeBlond in KMAland girls tennis action on Thursday.
GIRLS: Bishop LeBlond 9 Maryville 0
1S (BL): Emily Weddle def. Carsen Burns (8-0)
2S (BL): Iris Ideker def. Keagan Wilmes (8-0)
3S (BL): Murphy King def. Kori Quinlin (8-0)
4S (BL): Hillary Bui def. Jaci Elston (8-0)
5S (BL): Ireland Robertson def. Madison Hennigin (8-2)
6S (BL): Kimber Weber def. Abigail Evans (8-1)
1D (BL): Weddle/King def. Burns/Quinlin (8-4)
2D (BL): Ideker/Bui def. Wilmes/Easton (8-0)
3D (BL): Robertson/Demi Swope def. Hennigin/Evans (8-2)