KMAland Tennis Thursday

(KMAland) -- Maryville fell to Bishop LeBlond in KMAland girls tennis action on Thursday. 

Check out the complete results below.

GIRLS: Bishop LeBlond 9 Maryville 0

1S (BL): Emily Weddle def. Carsen Burns (8-0)

2S (BL): Iris Ideker def. Keagan Wilmes (8-0)

3S (BL): Murphy King def. Kori Quinlin (8-0)

4S (BL): Hillary Bui def. Jaci Elston (8-0)

5S (BL): Ireland Robertson def. Madison Hennigin (8-2)

6S (BL): Kimber Weber def. Abigail Evans (8-1)

1D (BL): Weddle/King def. Burns/Quinlin (8-4)

2D (BL): Ideker/Bui def. Wilmes/Easton (8-0)

3D (BL): Robertson/Demi Swope def. Hennigin/Evans (8-2)

