(KMAland) -- Maryville suffered a 9-0 loss to Bishop LeBlond in tennis action Thursday night. 

Check out the full results from that competition below. 

GIRLS: Bishop LeBlond 9 Maryville 0 

1S (BL): Emily Weddle def. Jewl Galapin (8-1)

2S (BL): Mary King def. Carsen Burns (8-0)

3S (BL): Iris Ideker def. Kloie Rouner (8-0)

4S (BL): Murphy King def. Ella Sheil (8-1)

5S (BL): Cadence Crews def. Keagan Wilmes (8-2)

6S (BL): Ireland Robertson def. Lily Hansen (8-6)

1D (BL): Weddle/Ideker def. Galapin/Bruns (8-5)

2D (BL): King/King def. Rouner/Jaci Elston (8-0)

3D (BL): Hansen/Kensley Wood def. Crews/Robertson (8-4) 

