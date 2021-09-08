(KMAland) -- Maryville girls tennis dropped a Midland Empire Conference dual with St. Pius X on Wednesday.
St. Pius won all six singles matches while Maryville’s lone victory came from Alyssa Pace and Dakota Haughey at the No. 3 doubles position.
View complete results below:
Arianne Skidmore 1-8 Annelise Dunn
Athena Groumoutis 4-8 Aramas Pernice
Lauren Cullin 5-8 Megan Giffin
Alyssa Pace 0-8 Kintzli Wagner
Dakotah Haughey 4-8 Kaisa Holum
Jewl Galapin 7-9 Nicole Strahm
Skidmore/Cullin 3-8 Dunn Pernice
Groumoutis/Galapin 3-8 Giffin/Wagner
Pace/Haughey 8-2 Holum/Strahm