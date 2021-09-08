KMAland Tennis.jpg
(KMAland) -- Maryville girls tennis dropped a Midland Empire Conference dual with St. Pius X on Wednesday.

St. Pius won all six singles matches while Maryville’s lone victory came from Alyssa Pace and Dakota Haughey at the No. 3 doubles position. 

View complete results below:

Arianne Skidmore  1-8 Annelise Dunn

Athena Groumoutis 4-8 Aramas Pernice

Lauren Cullin 5-8 Megan Giffin

Alyssa Pace 0-8 Kintzli Wagner

Dakotah Haughey 4-8 Kaisa Holum

Jewl Galapin 7-9 Nicole Strahm

Skidmore/Cullin 3-8 Dunn Pernice

Groumoutis/Galapin 3-8 Giffin/Wagner

Pace/Haughey 8-2 Holum/Strahm

