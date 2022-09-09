(St. Joseph) -- Maryville dropped four duals at the Benton Tournament in KMAland girls tennis on Friday.
The Spoofhounds fell to Chillicothe (4-0), Lafayette (3-1), Savannah (4-0) and Trenton (3-1). Check out the full results from Coach Nicole McGinness below.
Chillicothe (0-4)
Jewl Galapin 0-6
Keagan Wilmes 0-6
Carsen Burns/Kloie Rouner 1-6
Ella Sheil/Jaci Elston 0-6
Lafayette (1-3)
Jewl 2-6
Keagan 7-6 (7-3)
Carsen and Kloie 0-6
Ella and Jaci 0-6
Savannah (0-4)
Jewl 1-6
Keagan 1-6
Carsen/Kloie 1-6
Ella/Jaci 1-6
Trenton (1-3)
Jewl 6-0
Keagan 6-7 (2-7)
Carsen/Kloie 1-6
Ella/Jaci 1-6