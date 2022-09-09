KMAland Tennis

(St. Joseph) -- Maryville dropped four duals at the Benton Tournament in KMAland girls tennis on Friday.

The Spoofhounds fell to Chillicothe (4-0), Lafayette (3-1), Savannah (4-0) and Trenton (3-1). Check out the full results from Coach Nicole McGinness below.

Chillicothe (0-4)

Jewl Galapin 0-6

Keagan Wilmes 0-6

Carsen Burns/Kloie Rouner 1-6

Ella Sheil/Jaci Elston 0-6

Lafayette (1-3)

Jewl 2-6

Keagan 7-6 (7-3)

Carsen and Kloie 0-6

Ella and Jaci 0-6

Savannah (0-4)

Jewl 1-6

Keagan 1-6

Carsen/Kloie 1-6

Ella/Jaci 1-6

Trenton (1-3)

Jewl 6-0

Keagan 6-7 (2-7)

Carsen/Kloie 1-6

Ella/Jaci 1-6

