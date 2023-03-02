AgriVisionTournamentTrail.jpg
(KMAland) -- The Bishop Heelan Catholic and Maryville girls had their seasons come to a finish on Thursday in tournament trail action. Check out the full Thursday rundown below.

IOWA GIRLS STATE SEMIFINALS 

Class 4A: North Polk 53 Bishop Heelan Catholic 41 

Brooklyn Stanley had 13 points and five steals to lead Bishop Heelan Catholic. Lauryn Peck added nine points, and Kenley Meis posted eight points. Abby Lee finished with 10 rebounds, six points and four steals. 

Other Iowa Girls State Semifinals 

Class 5A: Johnston 42 Ankeny Centennial 35

Class 5A: Pleasant Valley 50 Dowling Catholic 33

Class 3A: Benton 51 Vinton-Shellsburg 42

Class 3A: Sioux Center 46 Solon 44

Class 4A: Dallas Center-Grimes 33 Ballard 32

MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16 SEMIFINALS 

Chillicothe 58 Maryville 42 

Jalea Price scored 15 points and Anastyn Pettlon pitched in 12 for Maryville in the defeat. 

Other Missouri Girls Class 4 District 16 Semifinals 

Benton 64 Lafayette 21

NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS B STATE QUARTERFINALS

Elkhorn North 60 Norris 40

York 38 Scottsbluff 26

Skutt Catholic 73 Waverly 41

Sidney 43 Beatrice 37

NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS C2 STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Crofton 49 Cross County 27

Oakland-Craig 36 Ponca 22

Pender 56 Clarkson/Leigh 37

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 67 Southern Valley 46

NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS D2 STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Falls City Sacred Heart 64 Leyton 30 

Find KMA Sports’ complete recap linked here

Other Nebraska Girls Class D2 State Quarterfinals 

Humphrey St. Francis 61 McCool Junction 54

Shelton 52 Wilcox-Hildreth 22

Wynot 53 St. Mary’s 44

