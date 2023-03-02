(KMAland) -- The Bishop Heelan Catholic and Maryville girls had their seasons come to a finish on Thursday in tournament trail action. Check out the full Thursday rundown below.
IOWA GIRLS STATE SEMIFINALS
Class 4A: North Polk 53 Bishop Heelan Catholic 41
Brooklyn Stanley had 13 points and five steals to lead Bishop Heelan Catholic. Lauryn Peck added nine points, and Kenley Meis posted eight points. Abby Lee finished with 10 rebounds, six points and four steals.
Other Iowa Girls State Semifinals
Class 5A: Johnston 42 Ankeny Centennial 35
Class 5A: Pleasant Valley 50 Dowling Catholic 33
Class 3A: Benton 51 Vinton-Shellsburg 42
Class 3A: Sioux Center 46 Solon 44
Class 4A: Dallas Center-Grimes 33 Ballard 32
MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16 SEMIFINALS
Chillicothe 58 Maryville 42
Jalea Price scored 15 points and Anastyn Pettlon pitched in 12 for Maryville in the defeat.
Other Missouri Girls Class 4 District 16 Semifinals
Benton 64 Lafayette 21
NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS B STATE QUARTERFINALS
Elkhorn North 60 Norris 40
York 38 Scottsbluff 26
Skutt Catholic 73 Waverly 41
Sidney 43 Beatrice 37
NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS C2 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Crofton 49 Cross County 27
Oakland-Craig 36 Ponca 22
Pender 56 Clarkson/Leigh 37
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 67 Southern Valley 46
NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS D2 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Falls City Sacred Heart 64 Leyton 30
Find KMA Sports’ complete recap linked here.
Other Nebraska Girls Class D2 State Quarterfinals
Humphrey St. Francis 61 McCool Junction 54
Shelton 52 Wilcox-Hildreth 22
Wynot 53 St. Mary’s 44