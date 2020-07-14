(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Kuemper, St. Albert, Sidney, Lo-Ma, Missouri Valley, Treynor, Bedford, Mount Ayr, MSTM, SEW, BV and CAM all advanced in tournament trail baseball on Tuesday.
2A-15: Clarinda 4 Shenandoah 0
Clarinda’s Cooper Neal tossed a complete game shutout for Clarinda in the win. View the complete recap linked here.
1A-14: St. Albert 16 Exira/EHK 2
Lance Wright bashed a three-run home run, and Duncan Patterson captured his 100th career win as St. Albert head coach.
2A-16: Kuemper Catholic 9 Underwood 4
Kuemper scored six runs in the sixth inning to comeback for the win. Blake Pottebaum had two hits and three RBI, and Truman Haukap added two hits, two RBI and two runs scored for the Knights.
Cal Wanninger also had two hits and drove in a run, and Kyle Feauto finished with a two-run single. Austin Tigges threw six innings, struck out five and picked up the win for Kuemper.
Coby Fink and Jake Reimer had two hits each for Underwood while Nick Ravlin added a single and scored twice.
1A-14: Sidney 12 East Mills 8
Check out the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
1A-13: Bedford 12 Stanton 0
Brennan Sefrit threw six strong innings in a 72-pitch complete game shutout for Bedford. Find the complete recap linked here.
2A-15: Treynor 2 Tri-Center 0
Drew Petersen had five strikeouts in a complete game shutout effort. View the complete recap linked here.
1A-15: Boyer Valley 2 Audubon 1
Boyer Valley didn’t record a hit but scored two early runs on a pickoff attempt gone wrong. The final out of the game was recorded at the plate on a wild pitch.
Ethan Klocke homered for Audubon.
1A-13: CAM 11 Nodaway Valley 4
Jacob Holst had two hits and two RBI while Ben Tibken doubled in a pair of runs for CAM in the win. Kolby Nelson added two hits behind Lane Spieker, who threw five innings and struck out five to get the win.
1A-12: Mount Ayr 7 Lamoni 2
Briar Knapp tossed a two-hitter for Mount Ayr, and Jaixen Frost and Isaac Grose went deep for Mount Ayr.
Jaiden Rivera blasted a two-run home run for Lamoni.
1A-11: Southeast Warren 11 Earlham 7
Bryce Hall hit a walk-off grand slam for his second home run of the game, and Cade Nelson also went deep for Southeast Warren in the win.
1A-11: Martensdale-St. Marys 9 Lynville-Sully 3
Cole Cassady led the Blue Devils with three hits and four RBI, and Jack Franey added three hits and two runs scored. Carson Elbert pitched in two hits, scored twice and was the winning pitcher with two shutout innings.
