IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A REGION 7 — FIRST ROUND
Interstate 35 56 Southwest Valley 27
Ada Lund had a team-high eight points with four steals for Southwest Valley in the defeat. Lindsay Maurer added seven points, and Maggie Haer pitched in six points and six rebounds for the Timberwolves.
Other Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 7 — First Round
West Central Valley 49 Woodward-Granger 37
ACGC 69 Ogden 35
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A REGION 8 — FIRST ROUND
East Sac County 52 IKM-Manning 47
Anna Stangl and Kaitlynn Spoelstra scored 14 points each to lead IKM-Manning in the defeat. Mabel Lagnel pitched in seven points with four rebounds and three steals, and Morgan Hanson had seven assists and six rebounds with her three points.
AHSTW 47 Missouri Valley 42
Ella Langer had 17 points, Delaney Goshorn added 15 and Saydi Paulsen put in 12 for AHSTW in the win.
Missouri Valley’s Ella Myler had 15 points and Emma Gute pitched in 10.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 3A REGION 5 — FIRST ROUND
Clarke 58 Shenandoah 44
Atlantic 54 Clarinda 24
Harlan 61 Red Oak 14
Aubrey Schwieso led Harlan with 15 points and 10 steals while Erica Rust pitched in 10 points for Harlan in the win. Ella Plagman added nine points, Ava Monson chipped in eight and Hannah Sonderman put in seven.
Other Iowa Girls Class 3A Region 5 — First Round
Des Moines Christian 42 Van Meter 39