(KMAland) -- Eighteen KMAland Iowa boys teams and one KMAland Nebraska girls team moved on in tournament trail basketball action on Monday.
Check out the full rundown below.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 5 — FIRST ROUND
Baxter 94 Twin Cedars 41
No stats reported.
Sigourney 55 Southeast Warren 52
No stats reported.
Moravia 82 Wayne 45
Gage Hanes had 20 points and Riley Hawkins added 15 for Moravia in the dominant win.
Wayne’s Rayce Snyder had 15 points. Strait Jacobsen and Connor Pruiett added 13 apiece for the Falcons.
Madrid 86 Martensdale-St. Marys 26
No stats reported.
Mount Ayr 83 Seymour 47
Jaixen Frost had 30 points, seven steals and four rebounds, and Jackson Ruggles added 12 points and 10 assists for Mount Ayr. Braydon Pierson also scored in double figures with 16 points and eight rebounds.
Mormon Trail 74 Melcher-Dallas 43
Gavin Dixson had 20 points, nine rebounds, seven blocks, four assists and three steals for Momon Trail in the win. Fulton Flesher added 17 points and nine rebounds, and Triton Gwinn pitched in 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Other Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 5 — First Round
Montezuma 60 BCLUW 35
Collins-Maxwell 63 Colo-Nesco 61
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 7 — FIRST ROUND
Grand View Christian 104 East Union 33
No stats reported.
Earlham 71 Murray 39
No stats reported.
Lenox 81 Diagonal 40
No stats reported.
Stanton 70 Southwest Valley 64
Evan Gettler poured in 30 points for Stanton in the win. Roman Keefe added 26 points for Southwest Valley. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Ankeny Christian Academy 52 Glidden-Ralston 37
Tyler Mahoney and Cade Wierck had 14 points each and Brody Hoefle added 12 for Ankeny Christian Academy in the victory.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 57 CAM 42
Cal Heydon posted another big night for Coon Rapids-Bayard, finishing with 26 points while Parker Hays and Cade Behrens added 11 each.
Sam Foreman had 20 points for CAM in the loss.
ACGC 80 Ar-We-Va 51
No stats reported.
IKM-Manning 60 Audubon 44
No stats reported.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 8 — FIRST ROUND
West Harrison 84 Boyer Valley 39
Sage Evans had 20 points and Koleson Evans added 18 for West Harrison in the win. Mason McIntosh also scored well with 16.
Evan TenEyck had nine points for Boyer Valley.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70 St. Albert 46
Derrek Kommes had 21 points and Easton Nelson finished with 18 for Exira/EHK. Cash Emgarten pitched in 14 for the Spartans.
Nick Ballenger had 13 points and Colin Lillie added 10 for St. Albert.
Woodbine 53 Riverside 50
Carter Gruver had 22 points and Brody Pryor pitched in 12 for Woodbine in the tight win.
Ayden Salais scored 18 points for Riverside. Aiden Bell added 17 and Grady Jeppesen scored 11 for the Bulldogs.
East Mills 54 Logan-Magnolia 45
Braden West had a game-high 21 points for East Mills in the win. Mason Crouse added 14 for the Wolverines.
Wes Vana had 15 points for Logan-Magnolia.
Tri-Center 77 Heartland Christian 28
Michael Turner led a varied and balanced scoring attack for Tri-Center with 18 points. Isaac Wohlhuter pitched in 10 for the Trojans.
Colton Brennan had nine points for Heartland Christian.
Bedford 66 Essex 28
Conner Nally had 17 points to lead four Bedford players in double figures. Asher Weed added 13, Silas Walston pitched in 11 and Cal Peterman tallied 10 for the Bulldogs.
Tony Racine and Qwintyn Vanatta had 10 points each for Essex.
Sidney 53 Fremont-Mills 41
Michael Hensley had 16 points, Braedon Godfread added 14 and Grant Whitehead scored 10 for Sidney in the win.
Fremont-Mills’ Owen Thornton and JT Mahaney had 10 points each. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Iowa Class 1A Substate 8 — First Round
West Monona 72 Westwood 66
IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 7 — FIRST ROUND
Nodaway Valley 70 Interstate 35 40
Doug Berg had 19 points, Dawson Nelson added 18 and Boston DeVault finished with 14 for Nodaway Valley in the win.
Centerville 64 Central Decatur 63
Gunnar Smith had 23 points and Jack Scrivner added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Central Decatur in the loss.
Other Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate 7 — First Round
Panorama 63 West Central Valley 49
Chariton 68 Davis County 63
IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 8 — FIRST ROUND
Red Oak 61 Missouri Valley 58
Hunter Gilleland had 28 points and Max DeVries added 23 for Red Oak in the tight win.
Eli Fouts topped Missouri Valley with 21 points. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Clarinda 59 Shenandoah 30
Creighton Tuzzio had 16 points for Clarinda in the win. Check out the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate 8 — First Round
Boyden-Hull 53 Hinton 39
Unity Christian 63 MVAOCOU 24
NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS C2 SUBDISTRICT 1 — FIRST ROUND
Tri County 34 Johnson County Central 28
No stats reported.
NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS C2 SUBDISTRICT 2 — FIRST ROUND
Palmyra 45 Louisville 33
Rylee Walter poured in 24 points to lift Palmyra to the win.
Ella Aaberg had nine points for Louisville.