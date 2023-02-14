(KMAland) -- Fourteen KMAland Iowa and nine KMAland Nebraska girls basketball teams moved on in the tournament trail on Tuesday. Check out the full rundown below.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 2 — QUARTERFINALS
Newell-Fonda 92 Glidden-Ralston 21
Tiela Janssen had 10 points and Paige Klocke added eight for Glidden-Ralston in the loss.
Ankeny Christian Academy 65 BGM 37
No stats reported.
Other Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 2 — Quarterfinals
Baxter 46 Collins-Maxwell 35
AGWSR 75 HLV 26
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 4 — QUARTERFINALS
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 56 Ar-We-Va 20
Quinn Grubbs scored 14 points and Shay Burmeister added 12 for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton.
Maggie Ragaller had eight points for Ar-We-Va.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 45 River Valley 40
Breeley Clayburg had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Malia Clayburg added 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the win. Aubrey Hofbauer also scored nine points, and Anna Hart pitched in six points and six steals. Lydia Hofbauer tallied seven assists, three points and four rebounds.
Other Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 4 — Quarterfinals
Remsen St. Mary’s 57 George-Little Rock 32
Kingsley-Pierson 61 Harris-Lake Park 44
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 5 — QUARTERFINALS
Westwood 77 Boyer Valley 11
Ava Klinker had six points for Boyer Valley in the loss.
Tri-Center 59 CAM 47
Taylor Kenkel had 17 points, Alexis Flaharty added 14 and Meya Wingert put in 10 for the Trojans in the win.
Daphna Wahlert and Meredith Rich both had 10 points for CAM.
Woodbine 67 Riverside 33
Charlie Pryor had 22 points and 10 steals, and Addison Erickson finished with 16 points for Woodbine in the win. Nicole Sherer pitched in 13 points and 12 steals, and Nicole Hoefer added 10 points for the Tigers.
Stanton 72 Murray 24
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 7 — QUARTERFINALS
St. Albert 65 Lenox 30
Ella Klusman had 16 points and six steals and Missy Evezic pitched in 13 points for St. Albert in the dominant win. Lena Rosloniec added eight rebounds and five blocks, and Katelynn Hendricks had five assists for the Saintes.
Zoey Reed scored 18 points for Lenox.
East Mills 46 Fremont-Mills 29
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Martensdale-St. Marys 74 Melcher-Dallas 32
Sophia Shannon had 19 points and six rebounds, Carolyn Amfahr added 18 points and Brynny German pitched in 10 points, eight assists, four rebounds and four steals for Martensdale-st. Marys. Campbell German also had eight points.
Earlham 61 Lamoni 18
No stats reported.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 8 — QUARTERFINALS
Lynnville-Sully 69 Seymour 26
No stats reported.
Other Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 8 — Quarterfinals
Winfield-Mt. Union 56 Holy Trinity Catholic 42
Burlington Notre Dame 57 WACO 41
North Mahaska 68 Sigourney 47
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A REGION 7 — QUARTERFINALS
Central Decatur 40 Mount Ayr 35
Harrisen Bevan had 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals for Central Decatur in the win. Makenna Perkins and Breegan Lindsey had eight points each for the Cardinals.
Treynor 72 ACGC 45
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Nodaway Valley 54 Interstate 35, Truro 40
Lindsey Davis had 22 points and Izzy Eisbach added 16 for Nodaway Valley in the win.
Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 7 — Quarterfinals
Panorama 54 West Central Valley 20
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A REGION 8 — QUARTERFINALS
Underwood 51 AHSTW 36
Alizabeth Jacobsen scored 14 points and Aliyah Humphrey put in 10 for Underwood in the win.
AHSTW’s Delaney Goshorn led AHSTW with 10 points of her own.
Kuemper Catholic 51 Logan-Magnolia 45
Lauren Boell scored 17 points and Cate Mayhall added 13 for Kuemper Catholic in the win.
Greylan Hornbeck topped Logan-Magnolia with 18 points, and Mya Moss grabbed 10 rebounds with six points.
Other Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 8 — Quarterfinals
Pocahontas Area 62 East Sac County 25
South Central Calhoun 42 Manson-NW Webster 32
NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS C1 SUBDISTRICT 1 — FIRST ROUND
Falls City 30 Fairbury 22
No stats reported.
Syracuse 43 Auburn 38
No stats reported.
NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS C1 SUBDISTRICT 2 — FIRST ROUND
Platteview 55 Conestoga 27
No stats reported.
Ashland-Greenwood 36 Gross Catholic 23
No stats reported.
NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS C2 SUBDISTRICT 2 — FIRST ROUND
Lourdes Central Catholic 47 Palmyra 28
Aspen Meyer led Lourdes Central Catholic with 14 points while Jenna Box added 12 and Sofia Fulton posted 11.
Rylie Walter had 16 points for Palmyra.
Other Nebraska Girls Class C2 Subdistrict 2 — First Round
Lincoln Lutheran 59 Cornerstone Christian 20
NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS D1 SUBDISTRICT 1 — FIRST ROUND
Johnson-Brock 59 Dorchester 33
Natalie Knippelmeyer topped Johnson-Brock with 19 points while Brooklyn Behrends added eight and Taryn Ottemann and Natalie Clark posted seven each.
Sterling 59 Meridian 20
No stats reported.
NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS D1 SUBDISTRICT 2 — FIRST ROUND
Elmwood-Murdock 55 Cedar Bluffs 4
Tatum Backemeyer topped Elmwood-Murdock with 15 points while Jordan Vogler and Brooklyn Goudie pitched in 10 apiece.
Weeping Water 39 East Butler 27
No stats reported.
NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS D2 SUBDISTRICT 1 — FIRST ROUND
Falls City Sacred Heart 53 Diller-Odell 44
No stats reported.
Other Nebraska Girls Class D2 Subdistrict 1 — First Round
Parkview Christian 37 Lewiston 31