(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Harlan, LeMars, SBL and Sioux City West moved on in regional girls basketball action on Wednesday. Check out the full rundown below.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 3A REGION 5 — QUARTERFINALS
Harlan 46 Atlantic 37
Check out the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Iowa Girls Class 3A Region 5 — Quarterfinals
Des Moines Christian 67 Clarke 52
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 4A REGION 3 — QUARTERFINALS
LeMars 67 Storm Lake 33
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63 Denison-Schleswig 16
Alexa Trover had 14 points while Payton Hardy and Payton Schermerhorn added 13 apiece for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Samantha Chandler had five points for Denison-Schleswig.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 4A REGION 8 — QUARTERFINALS
Glenwood 60 Creston 52
Check out the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page linked here.
Other Iowa Girls Class 4A Region 8 — Quarterfinals
Winterset 55 Oskaloosa 33
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 5A REGION 2 — QUARTERFINALS
Des Moines Lincoln 62 Thomas Jefferson 34
No stats reported.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 5A REGION 4 — QUARTERFINALS
Sioux City West 64 Sioux City North 49
Addie Fletcher had 15 points, Vera Grom added 14 and Kiah Davis pitched in 13 for Sioux City West in the win.
Sydney Rexius led Sioux City North with 19 points.