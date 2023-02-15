KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Harlan, LeMars, SBL and Sioux City West moved on in regional girls basketball action on Wednesday. Check out the full rundown below.

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 3A REGION 5 — QUARTERFINALS 

Harlan 46 Atlantic 37 

Check out the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Other Iowa Girls Class 3A Region 5 — Quarterfinals 

Des Moines Christian 67 Clarke 52

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 4A REGION 3 — QUARTERFINALS 

LeMars 67 Storm Lake 33

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63 Denison-Schleswig 16  

Alexa Trover had 14 points while Payton Hardy and Payton Schermerhorn added 13 apiece for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Samantha Chandler had five points for Denison-Schleswig.

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 4A REGION 8 — QUARTERFINALS 

Glenwood 60 Creston 52 

Check out the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page linked here

Other Iowa Girls Class 4A Region 8 — Quarterfinals 

Winterset 55 Oskaloosa 33

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 5A REGION 2 — QUARTERFINALS 

Des Moines Lincoln 62 Thomas Jefferson 34 

No stats reported.

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 5A REGION 4 — QUARTERFINALS 

Sioux City West 64 Sioux City North 49 

Addie Fletcher had 15 points, Vera Grom added 14 and Kiah Davis pitched in 13 for Sioux City West in the win.

Sydney Rexius led Sioux City North with 19 points. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.