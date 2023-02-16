(KMAland) -- The West Harrison boys and Elmwood-Murdock girls picked up tournament trail wins on Thursday in a nearly wiped out schedule.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 8 — QUARTERFINALS
West Harrison 72 West Monona 35
Koleson Evans had 22 points and Sage Evans added 20 for West Harrison in the dominant win. Mason King pitched in 14 for the Hawkeyes.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 2 — QUARTERFINALS
Sioux Central 50 East Sac County 31
OABCIG 69 Manson-NW Webster 39
IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 8 — QUARTERFINALS
Central Lyon 85 Boyden-Hull 61
West Sioux 63 Unity Christian 54
NEBRASKA GIRLS SUBDISTRICT FINALS
D1-2: Elmwood-Murdock 51 Weeping Water 33
Tatum Backemeyer dropped in 23 points and Jordan Vogler added 12 for Elmwood-Murdock in the win.
Kalison Miller had 16 points to lead Weeping Water.