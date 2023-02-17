AgriVisionTournamentTrail.jpg
(KMAland) -- There were 14 KMAland basketball teams that picked up a win in tournament trail action on Friday. Check out the full rundown below.

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 2 — SEMIFINALS 

AGWSR 52 Ankeny Christian 45 

No stats reported.

Other Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 2 — Semifinals 

Newell-Fonda 78 Baxter 28

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 4 — SEMIFINALS 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 63 Coon Rapids-Bayard 47 

Quinn Grubbs had 21 points, Shay Burmesiter added 15 and Jaelynn Petersen chipped in 11 for Exira/EHK.

Breeley Clayburg led Coon Rapids-Bayard with 16 points and four rebounds while Malia Clayburg put in 13 points with eight boards and five assists. Anna Hart added seven steals and three assist while scoring two points. 

Other Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 4 — Semifinals 

Remsen St. Mary’s 39 Kingsley-Pierson 37

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 5 — SEMIFINALS 

Westwood 59 Tri-Center 31 

Lexi Flaharty had 10 points and five rebounds for Tri-Center in the defeat. Cassidy Cunningham posted a team-high 11 points for the Trojans.

Woodbine 61 Stanton 45 

Charlie Pryor scored 20 points to lead Woodbine in the win. Check out the full recap linked here

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 7 — SEMIFINALS

St. Albert 70 East Mills 42 

Ella Klusman poured in 21 points for St. Albert in the win. Find the complete recap linked here.

Martensdale-St. Marys 50 Earlham 41 

Brynnly German had 15 points and broke the school record for all-time assists in the Martensdale-St. Marys win. Sophia Shannon pitched in 14 points, and Sydney Bears added nine for the Blue Devils.

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A REGION 7 — SEMIFINALS 

Panorama 74 Central Decatur 32 

No stats reported.

Treynor 51 Nodaway Valley 47 

Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A REGION 8 — SEMIFINALS 

Underwood 64 Kuemper Catholic 43 

Alizabeth Jacobsen had 28 points and Aliyah Humphrey pitched in 16 for Underwood in the win. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports Page linked here

Other Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 8 — Semifinals 

Pocahontas Area 50 South Central Calhoun 43

IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 5 — QUARTERFINALS 

Mount Ayr 74 Mormon Trail 41 

Jaixen Frost had 28 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists for Mount Ayr in the dominant win. Braydon Pierson pitched in 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Ryce Reynolds scored 11 points with six boards and four steals.

Other Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 5 — Quarterfinals

Baxter 68 Sigourney 46

Madrid 85 Collins-Maxwell 31

IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 7 — QUARTERFINALS 

ACGC 78 IKM-Manning 64

Ross Kusel scored 32 points for IKM-Manning despite the loss. Caden Keller added 15 and Ben Ramsey posted 12 for the Wolves.

IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 8 — QUARTERFINALS 

Bedford 67 Sidney 53

Cal Peterman dropped in 20 points while Asher Weed added 17, Tristen Cummings scored 13 and Quentin King put in 12 for Bedford. 

Grant Whitehead scored 14 points to lead Sidney in the loss. Taylor McFail and Braedon Godfread added 12 each and Nik Peters put in 10.

IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 2 — QUARTERFINALS 

South Central Calhoun 77 Ogden 54

IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 7 — QUARTERFINALS 

AHSTW 87 Panorama 57 

Brayden Lund set a new single-game scoring record for AHSTW with 43 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for AHSTW. Kyle Sternberg added 26 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Cole Scheffler pitched in eight points, six assists, four points and four rebounds. 

Van Meter 64 Nodaway Valley 61 

No stats reported.

Other Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate 7 — Quarterfinals 

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 74 Chariton 36

Des Moines Christian 69 Centerville 38

IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 8 — QUARTERFINALS 

Underwood 72 Red Oak 41

Josh Ravlin had a big night for Underwood with 23 points. Find the complete recap linked here.

Treynor 70 Clarinda 43

Check out the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

NEBRASKA GIRLS SUBDISTRICT FINALS 

C1-1: Syracuse 36 Falls City 20

No stats reported. 

C1-2: Platteview 48 Ashland-Greenwood 40

No stats reported.

C2-2: Lincoln Lutheran 37 Lourdes Central Catholic 36 

Jenna Box and Aspen Meyer had 11 points each for Lourdes Central Catholic in the loss. 

D1-1: Johnson-Brock 43 Sterling 41

No stats reported. 

D2-1: Falls City Sacred Heart 40 Parkview Christian 27 

No stats reported.

