(KMAland) -- There were 14 KMAland basketball teams that picked up a win in tournament trail action on Friday. Check out the full rundown below.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 2 — SEMIFINALS
AGWSR 52 Ankeny Christian 45
No stats reported.
Other Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 2 — Semifinals
Newell-Fonda 78 Baxter 28
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 4 — SEMIFINALS
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 63 Coon Rapids-Bayard 47
Quinn Grubbs had 21 points, Shay Burmesiter added 15 and Jaelynn Petersen chipped in 11 for Exira/EHK.
Breeley Clayburg led Coon Rapids-Bayard with 16 points and four rebounds while Malia Clayburg put in 13 points with eight boards and five assists. Anna Hart added seven steals and three assist while scoring two points.
Other Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 4 — Semifinals
Remsen St. Mary’s 39 Kingsley-Pierson 37
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 5 — SEMIFINALS
Westwood 59 Tri-Center 31
Lexi Flaharty had 10 points and five rebounds for Tri-Center in the defeat. Cassidy Cunningham posted a team-high 11 points for the Trojans.
Woodbine 61 Stanton 45
Charlie Pryor scored 20 points to lead Woodbine in the win. Check out the full recap linked here.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 7 — SEMIFINALS
St. Albert 70 East Mills 42
Ella Klusman poured in 21 points for St. Albert in the win. Find the complete recap linked here.
Martensdale-St. Marys 50 Earlham 41
Brynnly German had 15 points and broke the school record for all-time assists in the Martensdale-St. Marys win. Sophia Shannon pitched in 14 points, and Sydney Bears added nine for the Blue Devils.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A REGION 7 — SEMIFINALS
Panorama 74 Central Decatur 32
No stats reported.
Treynor 51 Nodaway Valley 47
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A REGION 8 — SEMIFINALS
Underwood 64 Kuemper Catholic 43
Alizabeth Jacobsen had 28 points and Aliyah Humphrey pitched in 16 for Underwood in the win. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports Page linked here.
Other Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 8 — Semifinals
Pocahontas Area 50 South Central Calhoun 43
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 5 — QUARTERFINALS
Mount Ayr 74 Mormon Trail 41
Jaixen Frost had 28 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists for Mount Ayr in the dominant win. Braydon Pierson pitched in 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Ryce Reynolds scored 11 points with six boards and four steals.
Other Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 5 — Quarterfinals
Baxter 68 Sigourney 46
Madrid 85 Collins-Maxwell 31
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 7 — QUARTERFINALS
ACGC 78 IKM-Manning 64
Ross Kusel scored 32 points for IKM-Manning despite the loss. Caden Keller added 15 and Ben Ramsey posted 12 for the Wolves.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 8 — QUARTERFINALS
Bedford 67 Sidney 53
Cal Peterman dropped in 20 points while Asher Weed added 17, Tristen Cummings scored 13 and Quentin King put in 12 for Bedford.
Grant Whitehead scored 14 points to lead Sidney in the loss. Taylor McFail and Braedon Godfread added 12 each and Nik Peters put in 10.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 2 — QUARTERFINALS
South Central Calhoun 77 Ogden 54
IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 7 — QUARTERFINALS
AHSTW 87 Panorama 57
Brayden Lund set a new single-game scoring record for AHSTW with 43 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for AHSTW. Kyle Sternberg added 26 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Cole Scheffler pitched in eight points, six assists, four points and four rebounds.
Van Meter 64 Nodaway Valley 61
No stats reported.
Other Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate 7 — Quarterfinals
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 74 Chariton 36
Des Moines Christian 69 Centerville 38
IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 8 — QUARTERFINALS
Underwood 72 Red Oak 41
Josh Ravlin had a big night for Underwood with 23 points. Find the complete recap linked here.
Treynor 70 Clarinda 43
Check out the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
NEBRASKA GIRLS SUBDISTRICT FINALS
C1-1: Syracuse 36 Falls City 20
No stats reported.
C1-2: Platteview 48 Ashland-Greenwood 40
No stats reported.
C2-2: Lincoln Lutheran 37 Lourdes Central Catholic 36
Jenna Box and Aspen Meyer had 11 points each for Lourdes Central Catholic in the loss.
D1-1: Johnson-Brock 43 Sterling 41
No stats reported.
D2-1: Falls City Sacred Heart 40 Parkview Christian 27
No stats reported.