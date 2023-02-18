(KMAland) -- Eight KMAland teams advanced along the tournament trail on Saturday. Check out the full rundown below.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 3A REGIONAL FINALS
Des Moines Christian 64 Harlan 38
No stats reported.
Other Iowa Girls Class 3A Regional Finals
Estherville-Lincoln Central 82 Algona 40
Solon 58 Mount Vernon 44
Benton 53 West Liberty 44
West Marshall 45 Clear Lake 38
Sioux Center 72 Unity Christian 62
Wahlert Catholic 57 Osage 35
Vinton-Shellsburg 52 Grinnell 43
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 4A REGION 3 — SEMIFINALS
Bishop Heelan Catholic 46 LeMars 38
Brooklyn Stanley had 13 points and Abby Lee added 12 for Heelan.
Other Iowa Girls Class 4A Region 3 — Semifinals
Spencer 46 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 4A REGION 8 — SEMIFINALS
Glenwood 49 Lewis Central 45
Find the complete recap from Glenwood’s win linked here.
Other Iowa Girls Class 4A Region 3
Pella 52 Winterset 30
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 5A REGION 2 — SEMIFINALS
Sioux City East 78 Abraham Lincoln 41
No stats reported.
Other Iowa Girls Class 5A Region 2 — Semifinals
Johnston 73 Des Moines Lincoln 27
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 5A REGION 4 — SEMIFINALS
Dowling Catholic 77 Sioux City West 26
Iowa City West 72 Des Moines Roosevelt 57
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 5 — QUARTERFINALS
Montezuma 72 Moravia 61
No stats reported.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 7 — QUARTERFINALS
Lenox 73 Stanton 62
Find the complete recap from KMA’s Local Sports News Page linked here.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 59 Ankeny Christian Academy 54
Cal Heydon dropped another 29 points and added five steals while Lance Clayburg pitched in 14 points, 10 rebounds and six steals for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Other Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 7 — Quarterfinals
Grand View Christian 86 Earlham 38
Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 8 — Quarterfinals
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70 Woodbine 50
Trey Petersen had 18 points while Cash Emgarten added 14 and Aiden Flathers and Derrek Kommes posted 12 apiece.
Carter Gruver scored 22 points for Woodbine.
East Mills 63 Tri-Center 60
Find the complete recap from KMA’s Local Sports News Page linked here.
Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate 2 — Quarterfinals
Kuemper Catholic 81 Greene County 51
Dawson Gifford had 13 points while Michael Kasperbauer and Tregan Beiter posted 11 each and Brock Badding posted 11 for Kuemper Catholic in the win.