(KMAland) -- Eight KMAland teams advanced along the tournament trail on Saturday. Check out the full rundown below.

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 3A REGIONAL FINALS 

Des Moines Christian 64 Harlan 38 

No stats reported. 

Other Iowa Girls Class 3A Regional Finals 

Estherville-Lincoln Central 82 Algona 40

Solon 58 Mount Vernon 44

Benton 53 West Liberty 44

West Marshall 45 Clear Lake 38

Sioux Center 72 Unity Christian 62

Wahlert Catholic 57 Osage 35

Vinton-Shellsburg 52 Grinnell 43

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 4A REGION 3 — SEMIFINALS

Bishop Heelan Catholic 46 LeMars 38

Brooklyn Stanley had 13 points and Abby Lee added 12 for Heelan.

Other Iowa Girls Class 4A Region 3 — Semifinals 

Spencer 46 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 4A REGION 8 — SEMIFINALS 

Glenwood 49 Lewis Central 45 

Find the complete recap from Glenwood’s win linked here.

Other Iowa Girls Class 4A Region 3

Pella 52 Winterset 30

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 5A REGION 2 — SEMIFINALS 

Sioux City East 78 Abraham Lincoln 41

No stats reported.

Other Iowa Girls Class 5A Region 2 — Semifinals 

Johnston 73 Des Moines Lincoln 27

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 5A REGION 4 — SEMIFINALS 

Dowling Catholic 77 Sioux City West 26

Iowa City West 72 Des Moines Roosevelt 57

IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 5 — QUARTERFINALS

Montezuma 72 Moravia 61 

No stats reported.

IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 7 — QUARTERFINALS 

Lenox 73 Stanton 62

Find the complete recap from KMA’s Local Sports News Page linked here.

Coon Rapids-Bayard 59 Ankeny Christian Academy 54

Cal Heydon dropped another 29 points and added five steals while Lance Clayburg pitched in 14 points, 10 rebounds and six steals for Coon Rapids-Bayard.

Other Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 7 — Quarterfinals 

Grand View Christian 86 Earlham 38

Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 8 — Quarterfinals 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70 Woodbine 50  

Trey Petersen had 18 points while Cash Emgarten added 14 and Aiden Flathers and Derrek Kommes posted 12 apiece.

Carter Gruver scored 22 points for Woodbine.

East Mills 63 Tri-Center 60

Find the complete recap from KMA’s Local Sports News Page linked here.

Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate 2 — Quarterfinals 

Kuemper Catholic 81 Greene County 51 

Dawson Gifford had 13 points while Michael Kasperbauer and Tregan Beiter posted 11 each and Brock Badding posted 11 for Kuemper Catholic in the win.

