(KMAland) -- Fourteen KMAland teams advanced along the tournament trail on Monday in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. Check out the full rundown below.

IOWA BOYS CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 1 — FIRST ROUND

ADM 42 Denison-Schleswig 37 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 49 LeMars 47 — OT

Carroll 65 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40 

Other Iowa Boys Class 3A Substate 1 — First Round 

Webster City 63 Gilbert 60

IOWA BOYS CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 8 — FIRST ROUND 

Clarke 71 Creston 63 

Patrick Varner led Creston with 20 points in the defeat. 

Glenwood 60 Atlantic 55 

Caden Johnson had 22 points to lift Glenwood to the win. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page linked here.

Harlan 54 Lewis Central 43 

Franz Reisz had 15 points and Teagon Kasperbauer added 13 for Harlan in the win. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Other Iowa Boys Class 3A Substate 8 — First Round 

Bondurant-Farrar 90 Carlisle 44

IOWA BOYS CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 1 — FIRST ROUND 

Sioux City West 69 Sioux City North 46 

Keavian Hayes scored 24 points and Damarion Mothershead had 18 for Sioux City West in the win. Gavin Koons pitched in 10 for the Wolverines.

Noah Conley led Sioux City North with 16 points. 

Johnston 78 Thomas Jefferson 37 

MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15 — FIRST ROUND 

King City 48 Stanberry 37 

Other Missouri Boys Class 1 District 15 — First Round 

Winston 59 DeKalb 39

Stewartsville/Osborn 60 Union Star 38

MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16 — FIRST ROUND 

Mound City 67 Worth County 44 

Rock Port 62 North Nodaway 44 

South Holt 83 Northeast Nodaway 66 

MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16 — FIRST ROUND 

Albany 77 St. Joseph Christian 61 

Kemper Cline poured in 45 points to lead Albany in the win. 

Nodaway Valley 61 East Atchison 52 

Bracxten Rohlmeier had 29 points for Nodaway Valley in the victory. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS B SUBDISTRICT 2 — FIRST ROUND 

Plattsmouth 47 Nebraska City 34 

NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS C1 SUBDISTRICT 1 — FIRST ROUND 

Falls City 47 Fairbury 43

NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS C1 SUBDISTRICT 3 — FIRST ROUND 

Conestoga 63 Louisville 37 

NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS C2 SUBDISTRICT 1 — FIRST ROUND 

Johnson County Central 49 Southern 48 

NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS D SUBDISTRICT 1 — FIRST ROUND

Humboldt-TRS 46 Lourdes Central Catholic 30 

