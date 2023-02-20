(KMAland) -- Fourteen KMAland teams advanced along the tournament trail on Monday in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. Check out the full rundown below.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 1 — FIRST ROUND
ADM 42 Denison-Schleswig 37
No stats reported.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 49 LeMars 47 — OT
No stats reported.
Carroll 65 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40
No stats reported.
Other Iowa Boys Class 3A Substate 1 — First Round
Webster City 63 Gilbert 60
IOWA BOYS CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 8 — FIRST ROUND
Clarke 71 Creston 63
Patrick Varner led Creston with 20 points in the defeat.
Glenwood 60 Atlantic 55
Caden Johnson had 22 points to lift Glenwood to the win. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page linked here.
Harlan 54 Lewis Central 43
Franz Reisz had 15 points and Teagon Kasperbauer added 13 for Harlan in the win. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Iowa Boys Class 3A Substate 8 — First Round
Bondurant-Farrar 90 Carlisle 44
IOWA BOYS CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 1 — FIRST ROUND
Sioux City West 69 Sioux City North 46
Keavian Hayes scored 24 points and Damarion Mothershead had 18 for Sioux City West in the win. Gavin Koons pitched in 10 for the Wolverines.
Noah Conley led Sioux City North with 16 points.
Johnston 78 Thomas Jefferson 37
No stats reported.
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15 — FIRST ROUND
King City 48 Stanberry 37
No stats reported.
Other Missouri Boys Class 1 District 15 — First Round
Winston 59 DeKalb 39
Stewartsville/Osborn 60 Union Star 38
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16 — FIRST ROUND
Mound City 67 Worth County 44
No stats reported.
Rock Port 62 North Nodaway 44
No stats reported.
South Holt 83 Northeast Nodaway 66
No stats reported.
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16 — FIRST ROUND
Albany 77 St. Joseph Christian 61
Kemper Cline poured in 45 points to lead Albany in the win.
Nodaway Valley 61 East Atchison 52
Bracxten Rohlmeier had 29 points for Nodaway Valley in the victory. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS B SUBDISTRICT 2 — FIRST ROUND
Plattsmouth 47 Nebraska City 34
No stats reported.
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS C1 SUBDISTRICT 1 — FIRST ROUND
Falls City 47 Fairbury 43
No stats reported.
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS C1 SUBDISTRICT 3 — FIRST ROUND
Conestoga 63 Louisville 37
No stats reported.
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS C2 SUBDISTRICT 1 — FIRST ROUND
Johnson County Central 49 Southern 48
No stats reported.
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS D SUBDISTRICT 1 — FIRST ROUND
Humboldt-TRS 46 Lourdes Central Catholic 30
No stats reported.