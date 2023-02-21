KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Seventeen KMAland basketball squads extended their seasons with wins in postseason action on Tuesday. 

Check out the full rundown below. 

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 4A REGIONAL FINALS 

Glenwood 65 Pella 48 

Jenna Hopp had a legendary game with 30 points, 18 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 blocks and 3 steals to lead the Rams to a fourth consecutive state tournament. Derek Martin has the full story at our Local Sports News Page. 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 42 Spencer 22 

No Stats Reported

Other 4A Regional Final Scores

Dallas Center-Grimes 65 Humboldt 36

North Polk 45 Bondurant-Farrar 26

Ballard 58 Carlisle 41

Decorah 67 Mason City 61

Xavier 54 Western Dubuque 46

Clear Creek Amana North Scott 46

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 5A REGIONAL FINALS

Johnston 79 Sioux City East 51

No Stats Reported 

Other Class 5A Regional Final Scores

Pleasant Valley 52 Dubuque Senior 17

Waukee 69 Waterloo West 68

Dowling Catholic 59 Iowa City West 37

Davenport North 64 Ankeny 61

Ankeny Centennial 35 Linn-Mar 32

Southeast Polk 71 Iowa City Liberty 46

WDM Valley 37 Cedar Falls 20

IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 5 -- SEMIFINALS

Madrid 67 Mount Ayr 59 

No Stats Reported 

Other Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 5 Semifinal Scores

Baxter 82 Montezuma 69 

IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 7 -- SEMIFINALS

Grand View Christian 94 Lenox 47

Samson Adams splashed 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers in their loss to No. 1 Grand View Christian. 

ACGC 67 Coon Rapids-Bayard 42

No Stats Reported

IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 8 -- SEMIFINALS

West Harrison 71 Exira-Elk Horn/Kimballton 52

Mason King led West Harrison's offense with 24 points while Koleson Evans dropped 22 points and Sage Evans added 13. 

Aiden Flathers highlighted Exira-EHK's efforts with 21 points while Cash Emgarten totaled 10 points and Derrek Kommes scored nine. 

Bedford 44 East Mills 35

Bedford got 14 points from Silas Walston in the win. Find the full story here

IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 2 -- SEMIFINALS 

Kuemper Catholic 79 OABCIG 57 

Michael Kasperbauer had 21 points to lead Kuemper while DJ Vonnahme added 14 points and eight rebounds. Carter Putney also reached double figures with 12 points. Carson Kanne accounted for five points and six assists.

Other Class 2A Substate 2 Semifinal Scores

South Central Calhoun 80 Sioux Central 59

IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 7 -- SEMIFINALS

AHSTW 64 Van Meter 49 

Brayden Lund had 19 to lead AHSTW in the win. Check out Nick Stavas' full story here

Other Class 2A Substate 7 Semifinal Scores

Des Moines Christian 55 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 54

IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 8 -- SEMIFINALS

Treynor 63 Underwood 53

Jace Tams had 16 to lead Treynor while Ethan Konz accounted for 10 and three Cardinals had 10 points apiece. Ryan Matheny has the full story here

Other Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate 8 Semifinal Scores

Central Lyon 65 West Sioux 50

MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15 — QUARTERFINALS

Stanberry 57 Union Star 46

Amelia Wallace led Stanberry with 19 while Lindsey Hailey had 10 points. Katie Angle, Trista Lager and Kiley Mattson scored eight points each. 

Other Missouri Class 1 District 15 Scores

Pattonsburg 68 Winston 40

DeKalb 45 Osborn/Stewartsville 19 

MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16 -- QUARTERFINALS 

South Holt 42 North Nodaway 25 

No Stats Reported 

Northeast Nodaway 49 Rock Port 42

No Stats Reported 

Mound City 45 Worth County 33 

No Stats Reported 

MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16 -- QUARTERFINALS

St. Joseph Christian 45 North Andrew 29

No Stats Reported

Nodaway Valley 67 Albany 38

No Stats Reported

NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS B SUBDISTRICT 2 -- CHAMPIONSHIP 

Waverly 71 Plattsmouth 29 

No Stats Reported 

NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS C1 SUBDISTRICT 1 -- SEMIFINALS

Auburn 74 Falls City 30

Maverick Binder scored 16 to lead Auburn while Skyler Roybal had 11 and Austin Lavigne scored 10. Payton Boden and Brenton Wenzel chipped in nine points apiece. 

Jaxyn Strauss dropped 13 to lead Falls City while Kyler Frederick accounted for eight points. 

Other Nebraska Boys Class C1 Subdistrict 1 Semifinal Scores

Syracuse 36 Wilber-Clatonia 33 

NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS C1 SUBDISTRICT 3 -- SEMIFINALS

Omaha Concordia 57 Conestoga 46 

No Stats Reported

Other Nebraska Boys Class C1 Subdistrict 3 Semifinal Scores

Boys Town 73 Fort Calhoun 59

NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS C1 SUBDISTRICT 4 -- SEMIFINALS

Ashland-Greenwood 54 Douglas County West 51 -- OT 

No Stats Reported

Other Nebraska Boys Class C1 Subdistrict 4 Semifinal Scores 

Wahoo 71 Bishop Neumann 28

NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS C2 SUBDISTRICT 1 -- SEMIFINALS

Freeman 66 Johnson County Central 40 

No Stats Reported 

Tri County 70 Palmyra 41 

No Stats Reported 

NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS C2 SUBDISTRICT 2 -- SEMIFINALS

Elmwood-Murdock 67 Cornerstone Christian 32 

No Stats Reported

Other Nebraska Boys Class C2 Subdistrict 2 Semifinal Scores

Yutan 55 Archbishop Bergan 50 

NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS D1 SUBDISTRICT 1  -- SEMIFINALS 

Johnson-Brock 73 Humboldt-TRS 37 

No Stats Reported 

Pawnee City 73 Weeping Water 48 

No Stats Reported 

NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS D2 SUBDISTRICT 1 -- SEMIFINALS

Falls City Sacred Heart 82 Lewiston 28

No Stats Reported

Diller-Odell 47 Sterling 40 

No Stats Reported 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.