(KMAland) -- Seventeen KMAland basketball squads extended their seasons with wins in postseason action on Tuesday.
Check out the full rundown below.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 4A REGIONAL FINALS
Glenwood 65 Pella 48
Jenna Hopp had a legendary game with 30 points, 18 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 blocks and 3 steals to lead the Rams to a fourth consecutive state tournament. Derek Martin has the full story at our Local Sports News Page.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 42 Spencer 22
No Stats Reported
Other 4A Regional Final Scores
Dallas Center-Grimes 65 Humboldt 36
North Polk 45 Bondurant-Farrar 26
Ballard 58 Carlisle 41
Decorah 67 Mason City 61
Xavier 54 Western Dubuque 46
Clear Creek Amana North Scott 46
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 5A REGIONAL FINALS
Johnston 79 Sioux City East 51
No Stats Reported
Other Class 5A Regional Final Scores
Pleasant Valley 52 Dubuque Senior 17
Waukee 69 Waterloo West 68
Dowling Catholic 59 Iowa City West 37
Davenport North 64 Ankeny 61
Ankeny Centennial 35 Linn-Mar 32
Southeast Polk 71 Iowa City Liberty 46
WDM Valley 37 Cedar Falls 20
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 5 -- SEMIFINALS
Madrid 67 Mount Ayr 59
No Stats Reported
Other Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 5 Semifinal Scores
Baxter 82 Montezuma 69
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 7 -- SEMIFINALS
Grand View Christian 94 Lenox 47
Samson Adams splashed 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers in their loss to No. 1 Grand View Christian.
ACGC 67 Coon Rapids-Bayard 42
No Stats Reported
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 8 -- SEMIFINALS
West Harrison 71 Exira-Elk Horn/Kimballton 52
Mason King led West Harrison's offense with 24 points while Koleson Evans dropped 22 points and Sage Evans added 13.
Aiden Flathers highlighted Exira-EHK's efforts with 21 points while Cash Emgarten totaled 10 points and Derrek Kommes scored nine.
Bedford 44 East Mills 35
Bedford got 14 points from Silas Walston in the win. Find the full story here.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 2 -- SEMIFINALS
Kuemper Catholic 79 OABCIG 57
Michael Kasperbauer had 21 points to lead Kuemper while DJ Vonnahme added 14 points and eight rebounds. Carter Putney also reached double figures with 12 points. Carson Kanne accounted for five points and six assists.
Other Class 2A Substate 2 Semifinal Scores
South Central Calhoun 80 Sioux Central 59
IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 7 -- SEMIFINALS
AHSTW 64 Van Meter 49
Brayden Lund had 19 to lead AHSTW in the win. Check out Nick Stavas' full story here.
Other Class 2A Substate 7 Semifinal Scores
Des Moines Christian 55 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 54
IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 8 -- SEMIFINALS
Treynor 63 Underwood 53
Jace Tams had 16 to lead Treynor while Ethan Konz accounted for 10 and three Cardinals had 10 points apiece. Ryan Matheny has the full story here.
Other Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate 8 Semifinal Scores
Central Lyon 65 West Sioux 50
MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15 — QUARTERFINALS
Stanberry 57 Union Star 46
Amelia Wallace led Stanberry with 19 while Lindsey Hailey had 10 points. Katie Angle, Trista Lager and Kiley Mattson scored eight points each.
Other Missouri Class 1 District 15 Scores
Pattonsburg 68 Winston 40
DeKalb 45 Osborn/Stewartsville 19
MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16 -- QUARTERFINALS
South Holt 42 North Nodaway 25
No Stats Reported
Northeast Nodaway 49 Rock Port 42
No Stats Reported
Mound City 45 Worth County 33
No Stats Reported
MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16 -- QUARTERFINALS
St. Joseph Christian 45 North Andrew 29
No Stats Reported
Nodaway Valley 67 Albany 38
No Stats Reported
NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS B SUBDISTRICT 2 -- CHAMPIONSHIP
Waverly 71 Plattsmouth 29
No Stats Reported
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS C1 SUBDISTRICT 1 -- SEMIFINALS
Auburn 74 Falls City 30
Maverick Binder scored 16 to lead Auburn while Skyler Roybal had 11 and Austin Lavigne scored 10. Payton Boden and Brenton Wenzel chipped in nine points apiece.
Jaxyn Strauss dropped 13 to lead Falls City while Kyler Frederick accounted for eight points.
Other Nebraska Boys Class C1 Subdistrict 1 Semifinal Scores
Syracuse 36 Wilber-Clatonia 33
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS C1 SUBDISTRICT 3 -- SEMIFINALS
Omaha Concordia 57 Conestoga 46
No Stats Reported
Other Nebraska Boys Class C1 Subdistrict 3 Semifinal Scores
Boys Town 73 Fort Calhoun 59
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS C1 SUBDISTRICT 4 -- SEMIFINALS
Ashland-Greenwood 54 Douglas County West 51 -- OT
No Stats Reported
Other Nebraska Boys Class C1 Subdistrict 4 Semifinal Scores
Wahoo 71 Bishop Neumann 28
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS C2 SUBDISTRICT 1 -- SEMIFINALS
Freeman 66 Johnson County Central 40
No Stats Reported
Tri County 70 Palmyra 41
No Stats Reported
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS C2 SUBDISTRICT 2 -- SEMIFINALS
Elmwood-Murdock 67 Cornerstone Christian 32
No Stats Reported
Other Nebraska Boys Class C2 Subdistrict 2 Semifinal Scores
Yutan 55 Archbishop Bergan 50
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS D1 SUBDISTRICT 1 -- SEMIFINALS
Johnson-Brock 73 Humboldt-TRS 37
No Stats Reported
Pawnee City 73 Weeping Water 48
No Stats Reported
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS D2 SUBDISTRICT 1 -- SEMIFINALS
Falls City Sacred Heart 82 Lewiston 28
No Stats Reported
Diller-Odell 47 Sterling 40
No Stats Reported