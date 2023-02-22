(KMAland) -- Four KMAland basketball teams moved on in the tournament trail on Wednesday. Check out the full rundown below.
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15 SEMIFINALS
Pattonsburg 68 King City 53
No stats reported.
Other Missouri Boys Class 1 District 15 Semifinals
Winston 50 Stewartsville/Osborn 42
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16 SEMIFINALS
Platte Valley 74 Mound City 65
Matt Jermain poured in 27 points to lead Platte Valley in the victory. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Rock Port 48 South Holt 39
Micah Makings led Rock Port with 15 points in the win. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16 SEMIFINALS
Bishop LeBlond 57 Albany 37
Kemper Cline had 21 points for Albany in the final game of a great career.
North Andrew 49 Nodaway Valley 32
Braxon Linville had 18 points and Hayden Ecker added 11 for North Andrew in the win.
Blake Bohannon posted 12 and Kayden Conn tallied 10 for Nodaway Valley.
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS B SUBDISTRICT 2 FIRST ROUND
Plattsmouth 48 Nebraska City 25
Gage Olsen had 22 points, eight steals and five rebounds, and Drew Iverson finished with 15 points for Plattsmouth in the rout.
Keston Holman and Jayden Borns both had six points for Nebraska City.