(KMAland) -- Two KMAland Iowa girls teams are on to state, two others moved in KMAland Iowa boys tournament trail play, four KMAland Missouri girls teams advanced & three KMAland Nebraska boys teams won subdistrict championships on a busy Thursday.

Find the complete girls state basketball pairings in Iowa linked here

Check out the full rundown from Thursday below.

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A REGIONAL FINALS 

Martensdale-St. Marys 67 St. Albert 61 

Carolyn Amfahr had 20 points as Martensdale-St. Marys qualified for state for the fifth time in school history. Check out the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Remsen St. Mary’s 51 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 43 

Shay Burmeister had 19 points and Quinn Grubbs posted nine for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton. 

Woodbine 59 Westwood 42 

Woodbine snagged their first state tournament qualification since 1974. Charlie Pryor went 13/14 from the free throw line with 19 points and grabbed six rebounds. Nicole Sherer and Addison Erickson posted nine points apiece for the Tigers. 

Other Class 1A Regional Finals

Bishop Garrigan 76 Riceville 41

Newell-Fonda 76 AGWSR 39

North Linn 69 Montezuma 40

West Fork 56 Maquoketa Valley 37

Winfield-Mt. Union 52 North Mahaska 47

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A REGIONAL FINALS 

Panorama 39 Treynor 38 

Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Pocahontas Area 50 Underwood 45 

Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page linked here

Other Iowa Girls Class 2A Regional Finals 

Dike-New Hartford 67 Bellevue 28

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 71 Hudson 65

Aplington-Parkersburg 50 Beckman Catholic 38

Regina Catholic 55 Mediapolis 54

IOWA BOYS CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 1 SEMIFINALS 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 61 Carroll 51 

Matthew Noll had 22 points and seven rebounds, and Carter Kuehl added 13 points and eight assists. Quinn Olson pitched in nine points and seven assists for the Crusaders. 

Other Iowa Boys Class 3A Substate 1 Semifinals 

Webster City 57 ADM 52

IOWA BOYS CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 8 SEMIFINALS 

Harlan 77 Glenwood 63 

Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page linked here

Other Iowa Boys Class 3A Substate 8 Semifinals 

Bondurant-Farrar 83 Clarke 40

MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15 SEMIFINALS 

King City 43 Pattonsburg 21

No stats reported.

DeKalb 37 Stanberry 25

Amelia Wallace had 12 points for Stanberry in the defeat. Lindsey Hailey added nine for the Bulldogs.

MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16 SEMIFINALS 

Platte Valley 62 South Holt 23

No stats reported.

Mound City 37 Northeast Nodaway 34

No stats reported.

MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16 SEMIFINALS 

East Atchison 56 Nodaway Valley 48 

Natalie Hedlund led East Atchison with 22 points in the win. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Other Missouri Girls Class 2 District 16 Semifinals

Bishop LeBlond 72 St. Joseph Christian 36 

NEBRASKA BOYS SUBDISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS 

B-2: Waverly 56 Plattsmouth 42 

Gage Olsen had 14 points and Drew Iverson finished with 12 for Plattsmouth in the defeat. 

C1-1: Auburn 43 Syracuse 19 

Maverick Binder and Skylar Roybal had 13 points each for Auburn int he dominant win. 

Jase Voorhees led Syracuse with six points.

C1-4: Wahoo 54 Ashland-Greenwood 32

No stats reported.

C2-2: Yutan 39 Elmwood-Murdock 37

No stats reported.

D1-1: Johnson-Brock 68 Pawnee City 43

No stats reported.

D2-1: Falls City Sacred Heart 74 Diller-Odell 32

No stats reported.

