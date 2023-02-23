(KMAland) -- Two KMAland Iowa girls teams are on to state, two others moved in KMAland Iowa boys tournament trail play, four KMAland Missouri girls teams advanced & three KMAland Nebraska boys teams won subdistrict championships on a busy Thursday.
Check out the full rundown from Thursday below.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A REGIONAL FINALS
Martensdale-St. Marys 67 St. Albert 61
Carolyn Amfahr had 20 points as Martensdale-St. Marys qualified for state for the fifth time in school history. Check out the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Remsen St. Mary’s 51 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 43
Shay Burmeister had 19 points and Quinn Grubbs posted nine for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton.
Woodbine 59 Westwood 42
Woodbine snagged their first state tournament qualification since 1974. Charlie Pryor went 13/14 from the free throw line with 19 points and grabbed six rebounds. Nicole Sherer and Addison Erickson posted nine points apiece for the Tigers.
Other Class 1A Regional Finals
Bishop Garrigan 76 Riceville 41
Newell-Fonda 76 AGWSR 39
North Linn 69 Montezuma 40
West Fork 56 Maquoketa Valley 37
Winfield-Mt. Union 52 North Mahaska 47
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A REGIONAL FINALS
Panorama 39 Treynor 38
Pocahontas Area 50 Underwood 45
Other Iowa Girls Class 2A Regional Finals
Dike-New Hartford 67 Bellevue 28
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 71 Hudson 65
Aplington-Parkersburg 50 Beckman Catholic 38
Regina Catholic 55 Mediapolis 54
IOWA BOYS CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 1 SEMIFINALS
Bishop Heelan Catholic 61 Carroll 51
Matthew Noll had 22 points and seven rebounds, and Carter Kuehl added 13 points and eight assists. Quinn Olson pitched in nine points and seven assists for the Crusaders.
Other Iowa Boys Class 3A Substate 1 Semifinals
Webster City 57 ADM 52
IOWA BOYS CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 8 SEMIFINALS
Harlan 77 Glenwood 63
Other Iowa Boys Class 3A Substate 8 Semifinals
Bondurant-Farrar 83 Clarke 40
MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15 SEMIFINALS
King City 43 Pattonsburg 21
DeKalb 37 Stanberry 25
Amelia Wallace had 12 points for Stanberry in the defeat. Lindsey Hailey added nine for the Bulldogs.
MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16 SEMIFINALS
Platte Valley 62 South Holt 23
Mound City 37 Northeast Nodaway 34
MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16 SEMIFINALS
East Atchison 56 Nodaway Valley 48
Natalie Hedlund led East Atchison with 22 points in the win. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Missouri Girls Class 2 District 16 Semifinals
Bishop LeBlond 72 St. Joseph Christian 36
NEBRASKA BOYS SUBDISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS
B-2: Waverly 56 Plattsmouth 42
Gage Olsen had 14 points and Drew Iverson finished with 12 for Plattsmouth in the defeat.
C1-1: Auburn 43 Syracuse 19
Maverick Binder and Skylar Roybal had 13 points each for Auburn int he dominant win.
Jase Voorhees led Syracuse with six points.
C1-4: Wahoo 54 Ashland-Greenwood 32
C2-2: Yutan 39 Elmwood-Murdock 37
D1-1: Johnson-Brock 68 Pawnee City 43
D2-1: Falls City Sacred Heart 74 Diller-Odell 32
