(KMAland) -- The Sioux City East boys moved to a substate final while the Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson-Brock and Falls City Sacred Heart girls qualified for the state tournament Friday night.

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A REGIONAL FINALS

Central Lyon 61 Hinton 33

Sibley-Ocheyedan 76 Sioux Central 57

IOWA BOYS CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 1 SEMIFINALS

Norwalk 71 Sioux City West 43

No Stats Reported

Sioux City East 63 Johnston 60

Cole Ritchie paced Sioux City East with 21 points while Fitzy Grant added 15. Sam Jons added eight for the Black Raiders.

IOWA BOYS CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 8 SEMIFINALS

Dallas Center-Grimes 57 Abraham Lincoln 54

Abraham Lincoln’s season ended with a heart-breaking loss. Ryan Matheny has the story here.

Other Class 4A Substate 8 Semifinals Scores

Waukee 60 Urbandale 43

MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIP

Platte Valley 59 Rock Port 43

Alex Mattson poured in 22 points to help Platte Valley win the district title. Trevor Maeder has the full recap here.

MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIP

Bishop LeBlond 51 North Andrew 37

No Stats Reported

NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS C1 DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS

Adams Central 71 Syracuse 54

No Stats Reported

Other Nebraska Girls Class C1 District Championship Scores

North Bend Central 62 Ord 36

Bridgeport 71 Douglas County West 41

Wahoo 51 Battle Creek 47

Lincoln Christian 37 Wayne 34 – OT

Malcolm 44 Platteview 33

Gothenburg 44 Scotus Central Catholic 36

Yutan 53 Milford 27

NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS C2 DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS

Crofton 39 Freeman 21

Pender 62 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 39

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 61 Sutton 29

Oakland Craig 43 Lincoln Lutheran 33

Ponca 62 Summerland 39

Southern Valley 45 Archbishop Bergan 42

Clarkson/Leigh 51 Gordon-Rushville 42

Cross County 43 Amherst 40

NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS D1 DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS

Elmwood-Murdock 54 Sterling 29

No Stats Reported

Johnson-Brock 48 BDS 38

No Stats Reported

Other Nebraska Girls Class D1 District Championship Scores

Ravenna 54 South Platte 35

Centura 61 Nebraska Christian 32

Hastlings St. Cecilia 53 Bancroft-Rosalie 48

Cedar Catholic 60 Niobrara Verdigre 38

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 70 Alma 56

Elgin Public/Pope John 49 Maywood-Hayes Center 45

NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS D2 DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS

Falls City Sacred Heart 58 Osceola 32

No Stats Reported

Other Nebraska Girls Class D2 District Championship Scores

Shelton 61 Medicine Valley 30

St. Mary’s 75 Paxton 42

Leyton 46 Parkview Christian 29

McCool Junction 62 Pleasanton 57

Humphrey St. Francis 48 Howells-Dodge 34

Wilcox-Hildreth 42 Hay Springs 33

Wynot 54 Overton 36 

