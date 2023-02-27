(KMAland) -- Bishop Heelan Catholic, Ashland-Greenwood and Johnson-Brock qualified for state in KMAland basketball action on Monday. Check out the full rundown below.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 5A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Johnston 70 Southeast Polk 48
Ankeny Centennial 60 Waterloo West 51
Pleasant Valley 43 WDM Valley 28
Dowling Catholic 52 Davenport North 38
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Vinton-Shellsburg 54 Estherville Lincoln Central 46
Benton 40 Des Moines Christian 34
Solon 54 Wahlert Catholic 46
IOWA BOYS CLASS 3A SUBSTATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Bondurant-Farrar 74 Harlan 53
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 63 Webster City 50
Matt Noll had 19 points and Carter Kuehl pitched in 11 points with 10 rebounds. Quinn Olson added 11 points for the Crusaders in the win.
Other Iowa Boys Class 3A Substate Championships
Algona 61 MOC-Floyd Valley 58
North Polk 52 Clear Lake 43
Marion 73 Charles City 56
Xavier 48 Wahlert Catholic 44
Des Moines Hoover 59 Waverly-Shell Rock 44
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 1 STATE SECTIONALS
Platte Valley 57 Winton 24
Alex Mattson had 23 points and Memphis Bliley pitched in 18 for Platte Valley in the dominant win. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Missouri Boys Class 1 State Sectionals
Clarkton 47 Richland (Essex) 44
South Iron 49 Chadwick 46
Green City 75 Orrick 27
St. Elizabeth 49 Dadeville 45
Thomas Jefferson Independent 68 Rich Hill 58
Glasgow 59 Leeton 56
Atlanta 70 Brunswick 55
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 2 STATE SECTIONALS
Cooter 76 Summersville 62
Principia 71 Advance 60
Weaubleau 76 Wellington-Napoleon 57
Plattsburg 61 Bishop LeBlond 40
Clopton 47 Canton 45
Salisbury 52 Lincoln 45
Hartville 55 Eugene 40
Marionville 49 Crane 44
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 3 STATE SECTIONALS
Central (New Madrid County) 65 Charleston 61
West County 53 Maplewood-Richmond Heights 49
Lafayette County 56 Lone Jack 42
St. Pius X 55 Milan 42
Lutheran North 56 South Shelby 48
Cole Camp 54 North Callaway 51 — 3 OT
Thayer 78 Steelville 55
Sparta 74 Southwest (Washburn) 52
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS A DISTRICT FINALS
Bellevue West 68 Lincoln Northeast 43
Elkhorn South 53 Papillion-LaVista South 49
Lincoln East 76 Lincoln Southwest 72
Millard North 75 Kearney 66
Lincoln North Star 48 Gretna 43
Lincoln Southeast 47 Creighton Prep 42
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS B DISTRICT FINALS
Skutt Catholic 72 Blair 42
Bennington 47 Beatrice 34
Norris 39 Roncalli Catholic 38
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS C1 DISTRICT FINALS
Ogallala 66 Adams Central 30
Ashland-Greenwood 71 Winnebago 49
Central City 43 Wayne 38
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS C2 DISTRICT FINALS
Freeman 53 Oakland-Craig 22
Amherst 65 Hershey 34
Doniphan-Trumbull 39 Hastings St. Cecilia 37
Elkhorn Valley 71 Summerland 53
Norfolk Catholic 44 Cross County 30
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS D1 DISTRICT FINALS
Johnson-Brock 51 Sandy Creek 19
Elm Creek 50 McCool Junction 36
Dundy County Stratton 51 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 36
Howells-Dodge 56 Bridgeport 34
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS D2 DISTRICT FINALS
Shelton 90 Medicine Valley 46
Wynot 79 Hay Springs 27
Osceola 64 Friend 45
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 46 Creighton 43