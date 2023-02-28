AgriVisionTournamentTrail.jpg
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The Heelan girls moved to a state semifinal, Platte Valley's and Maryville's girls moved on and the Auburn & Sacred Heart boys clinched state tournament trips in KMAland Tournament Trail hoops on Tuesday.

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINAL

Sioux Center 79 West Marshall 51

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 4A STATE QUARTERFINALS

Dallas Center-Grimes 57 Glenwood 39 

Find the complete recap from Glenwood’s loss linked here.

Bishop Heelan Catholic 63 Xavier 37 

Lauryn Peck had 17 points, Brooklyn Stanley added 16 and Jada Newberg put in 14 for Bishop Heelan Catholic, which had 21 steals in winning a rematch from last year’s 4A final. 

Other Iowa Girls Class 4A State Quarterfinals

Ballard 48 Decorah 44

North Polk 61 Clear Creek-Amana 30

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS

Dike-New Hartford 68 Aplington-Parkersburg 34

Sibley-Ocheyedan 60 Regina Catholic 39

IOWA BOYS CLASS 3A SUBSTATE FINAL

Newton 60 Solon 46

IOWA BOYS CLASS 4A SUBSTATE FINALS 

Norwalk 64 Sioux City East 58 

No stats reported.

Other Iowa Boys Class 4A Substate Finals

Ankeny Centennial 54 Cedar Falls 47

Pleasant Valley 54 Dubuque Senior 51

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 76 North Scott 48

WDM Valley 66 Waterloo West 41

Ames 67 Linn-Mar 49

Waukee Northwest 73 Des Moines Roosevelt 62

Waukee 49 Dallas Center-Grimes 38

MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 1 STATE SECTIONALS 

Platte Valley 58 King City 21 

No stats reported.

Other Missouri Girls Class 1 State Sectionals 

Delta 62 South Iron 58

Chadwick 46 Greenfield 40

Santa Fe 47 Mercer 43

Macks Creek 75 Golden City 50

Leeton 48 Hume 23

St. Elizabeth 61 Community 41

Meadville 58 North Shelby 46

MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 2 STATE SECTIONALS

East Carter 46 Neelyville 38

New Haven 60 St. Vincent 51

Miller 52 Archie 40

Bishop LeBlond 49 Polo 39

Northeast (Cairo) 55 Schuyler County 37

Tipton 61 New Franklin 18

Norwood 59 Iberia 42

Fordland 57 College Heights Christian 41

MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 3 STATE SECTIONALS

Portageville 61 Woodland 25

West County 50 Bishop DuBourg 16

El Dorado Springs 69 University Academy Charter 31

South Harrison 52 East Buchanan 46

South Shelby 56 Duchesne 36

Skyline 53 Montgomery County 36

Mansfield 57 Steelville 35

Fair Grove 62 Diamond 52

MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16 QUARTERFINALS

Maryville 67 Cameron 42

Anastyn Pettlon had a big night with 24 points while Rylee Vierthaler added 12 and Jalea Price had 11 for Maryville in the win. 

Other Missouri Girls Class 4 District 16 Quarterfinals 

Lafayette 47 Savannah 37

NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS B DISTRICT FINALS 

Platteview 63 Seward 37

Scottsbluff 57 South Sioux City 41

Elkhorn 57 Gering 35

Crete 60 Waverly 41

York 66 McCook 54

NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS C1 DISTRICT FINALS 

Auburn 72 Lincoln Lutheran 29 

No stats reported.

Other Nebraska Boys Class C1 District Finals

Wahoo 79 St. Paul 15

Pierce 45 Scotus Central Catholic 26

Omaha Concordia 57 Holdrege 54

Sidney 34 Aurora 31

NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS C2 DISTRICT FINALS 

Gordon-Rushville 40 Elmwood-Murdock 26 

No stats reported.

Other Nebraska Boys Class C2 District Finals 

Cedar Catholic 52 Yutan 40

Tri County 60 Wakefield 47

NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS D1 DISTRICT FINALS 

North Platte St. Patrick’s 58 Boyd County 37

Maywood-Hayes Center 50 Loomis 31

Mead 44 Leyton 33

Ansley-Litchfield 56 Bancroft-Rosalie 46

NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS D2 DISTRICT FINALS 

Falls City Sacred Heart 66 Potter-Dix 44 

No stats reported.

Other Nebraska Boys Class D2 District Finals

Parkview Christian 76 Fullerton 53

Paxton 56 Stuart 47

Santee 61 Mullen 55 — OT

