(KMAland) -- The Heelan girls moved to a state semifinal, Platte Valley's and Maryville's girls moved on and the Auburn & Sacred Heart boys clinched state tournament trips in KMAland Tournament Trail hoops on Tuesday.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINAL
Sioux Center 79 West Marshall 51
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 4A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Dallas Center-Grimes 57 Glenwood 39
Bishop Heelan Catholic 63 Xavier 37
Lauryn Peck had 17 points, Brooklyn Stanley added 16 and Jada Newberg put in 14 for Bishop Heelan Catholic, which had 21 steals in winning a rematch from last year’s 4A final.
Other Iowa Girls Class 4A State Quarterfinals
Ballard 48 Decorah 44
North Polk 61 Clear Creek-Amana 30
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Dike-New Hartford 68 Aplington-Parkersburg 34
Sibley-Ocheyedan 60 Regina Catholic 39
IOWA BOYS CLASS 3A SUBSTATE FINAL
Newton 60 Solon 46
IOWA BOYS CLASS 4A SUBSTATE FINALS
Norwalk 64 Sioux City East 58
No stats reported.
Other Iowa Boys Class 4A Substate Finals
Ankeny Centennial 54 Cedar Falls 47
Pleasant Valley 54 Dubuque Senior 51
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 76 North Scott 48
WDM Valley 66 Waterloo West 41
Ames 67 Linn-Mar 49
Waukee Northwest 73 Des Moines Roosevelt 62
Waukee 49 Dallas Center-Grimes 38
MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 1 STATE SECTIONALS
Platte Valley 58 King City 21
No stats reported.
Other Missouri Girls Class 1 State Sectionals
Delta 62 South Iron 58
Chadwick 46 Greenfield 40
Santa Fe 47 Mercer 43
Macks Creek 75 Golden City 50
Leeton 48 Hume 23
St. Elizabeth 61 Community 41
Meadville 58 North Shelby 46
MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 2 STATE SECTIONALS
East Carter 46 Neelyville 38
New Haven 60 St. Vincent 51
Miller 52 Archie 40
Bishop LeBlond 49 Polo 39
Northeast (Cairo) 55 Schuyler County 37
Tipton 61 New Franklin 18
Norwood 59 Iberia 42
Fordland 57 College Heights Christian 41
MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 3 STATE SECTIONALS
Portageville 61 Woodland 25
West County 50 Bishop DuBourg 16
El Dorado Springs 69 University Academy Charter 31
South Harrison 52 East Buchanan 46
South Shelby 56 Duchesne 36
Skyline 53 Montgomery County 36
Mansfield 57 Steelville 35
Fair Grove 62 Diamond 52
MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16 QUARTERFINALS
Maryville 67 Cameron 42
Anastyn Pettlon had a big night with 24 points while Rylee Vierthaler added 12 and Jalea Price had 11 for Maryville in the win.
Other Missouri Girls Class 4 District 16 Quarterfinals
Lafayette 47 Savannah 37
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS B DISTRICT FINALS
Platteview 63 Seward 37
Scottsbluff 57 South Sioux City 41
Elkhorn 57 Gering 35
Crete 60 Waverly 41
York 66 McCook 54
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS C1 DISTRICT FINALS
Auburn 72 Lincoln Lutheran 29
No stats reported.
Other Nebraska Boys Class C1 District Finals
Wahoo 79 St. Paul 15
Pierce 45 Scotus Central Catholic 26
Omaha Concordia 57 Holdrege 54
Sidney 34 Aurora 31
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS C2 DISTRICT FINALS
Gordon-Rushville 40 Elmwood-Murdock 26
No stats reported.
Other Nebraska Boys Class C2 District Finals
Cedar Catholic 52 Yutan 40
Tri County 60 Wakefield 47
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS D1 DISTRICT FINALS
North Platte St. Patrick’s 58 Boyd County 37
Maywood-Hayes Center 50 Loomis 31
Mead 44 Leyton 33
Ansley-Litchfield 56 Bancroft-Rosalie 46
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS D2 DISTRICT FINALS
Falls City Sacred Heart 66 Potter-Dix 44
No stats reported.
Other Nebraska Boys Class D2 District Finals
Parkview Christian 76 Fullerton 53
Paxton 56 Stuart 47
Santee 61 Mullen 55 — OT