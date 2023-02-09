(KMAland) -- Seventeen KMAland conference girls teams picked up wins in KMAland Tournament Trail basketball on Thursday.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 2 — FIRST ROUND
Glidden-Ralston 58 Storm Lake, St. Mary’s 51
Paige Klocke had 18 points to lead four players in double figures for Glidden-Ralston. Asthyn Klocke added 12 and Vanessa Koehler and Tiela Janssen pitched in 10 each.
Baxter 57 Paton-Churdan 19
No stats reported.
Ankeny Christian 38 St. Edmond 28
No stats reported.
Other Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 2 — First Round
Collins-Maxwell 53 Meskwaki Settlement 20
AGWSR 56 Colo-Nesco 24
HLV 32 BCLUW 27
BGM 48 GMG 46
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 4 — FIRST ROUND
Ar-We-Va 49 Woodbury Central 39
No stats reported.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 58 Audubon 33
Anna Hart led Coon Rapids-Bayard with 18 points and 10 steals while Malia Clayburg added 13 points, eight boards, five steals and three assists. Lydia Hofbauer pitched in 10 points, and Breezy Clayburg tallied seven points with 11 boards.
Audrey Jensen and Madison Steckler both had nine points for Audubon.
Other Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 4 — First Round
George-Little Rock 60 Gehlen Catholic 44
Kingsley-Pierson 62 South O’Brien 22
Harris-Lake Park 43 Trinity Christian 29
River Valley 67 Siouxland Christian 24
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 5 — FIRST ROUND
Boyer Valley 66 Whiting 41
Ava Klinker had 20 points, Mariah Falkena added 18 and Lauren Malone pitched in 17 to lead Boyer Valley in the win.
CAM 74 Orient-Macksburg 31
No stats reported.
Tri-Center 63 West Harrison 29
Quincey Schneckloth had 14 points, eight assists and four rebounds, and Cassidy Cunningham and Ava Killpack posted 10 points apiece for Tri-Center in the win.
Maclyn Houston had 14 points for West Harrison.
Riverside 43 Griswold 31
Find the complete recap from the game heard on the KMAX-Stream at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Stanton 90 Hamburg 28
Leah Sandin had 24 points and three steals while Jenna Stephens pitched in 16 points, seven steals and four rebounds for Stanton. Hannah Olson added 14 points, six rebounds and five steals.
Murray 59 East Union 33
Jalie Baumfalk led Murray with 23 points while Morgan Keller added 12 and Keirsten Klein put in 10.
Noelle McKnight had 28 points for East Union.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 7 — FIRST ROUND
Lenox 65 Diagonal 34
Zoey Reed had 24 points and eight rebounds while Marcey Bailey added 17 points on five 3-point makes and Sadie Cox pitched in 16 points with 16 rebounds, eight assists and four blocks.
Lauren Burton led Diagonal with 13 points. Kira Egly added 11 for the Maroons.
East Mills 47 Sidney 28
Find the complete recap from the game heard on KMA 960 at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Fremont-Mills 63 Essex 25
Find the complete recap from the game heard on KMA-FM 99.1 at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Martensdale-St. Marys 76 Bedford 26
Sophia Shannon scored 25 points and Carolyn Amfahr added 23 for Martensdale-St. Marys in the win. Brynnly German pitched in 11 points with six assists for the Blue Devils.
Melcher-Dallas 48 Mormon Trail 43
Addison Wadle had a team-high 16 points with six rebounds, and Gabby Overgaard added a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Kasyn Reed posted eight points and 12 rebounds for Melcher-Dallas.
Earlham 61 Southeast Warren 43
No stats reported.
Lamoni 49 Wayne 39
Taylor Henson had 17 points, Emaleigh Pierschbacher posted 11 and Kelly Lloyd totaled 10 for Lamoni in the win. Caylie Phelps added 10 of her own for the Dmones.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 8 — FIRST ROUND
Sigourney 64 Moulton-Udell 12
No stats reported.
Seymour 43 Twin Cedars 36
No stats reported.
Lynnville-Sully 63 Moravia 40
No stats reported.
Other Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 8 — First Round
Holy Trinity Catholic 52 Wapello 36
WACO 69 Keota 31
Burlington Notre Dame 68 New London 30
North Mahaska 61 Tri-County 31