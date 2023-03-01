(KMAland) -- Eighteen state quarterfinals between Iowa and Nebraska and a pair of district semifinals in Missouri are complete. Check out the full Wednesday rundown below.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Central Lyon 66 Panorama 30
Pocahontas Area 47 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 36
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Newell-Fonda 81 Woodbine 60
Find the complete recap from KMA Sports linked here.
Bishop Garrigan 67 Martensdale-St. Marys 43
Find the complete recap from KMA Sports linked here.
Other Iowa Girls Class 1A State Quarterfinals
Remsen St. Mary’s 54 West Fork 41
North Linn 68 Winfield-Mount Union 36
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16 SEMIFINALS
Maryville 59 Benton 50
Peyton McCollum had 16 points while Drew Burns put in 13 and Keaton Stone added 12 to lead Maryville in the win.
Other Missouri Boys Class 4 District 16 Semifinals
Lafayette 70 Chillicothe 41
NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Millard South 71 Lincoln Southwest 58
Bellevue West 63 Bellevue East 46
Millard North 54 Lincoln North Star 37
Lincoln High 64 Millard West 55
NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS C1 STATE QUARTERFINALS
North Bend Central 48 Yutan 43
Malcolm 46 Wahoo 32
Bridgeport 61 Lincoln Christian 57
Adams Central 45 Gothenburg 38
NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS D1 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Hastings St. Cecilia 49 Elmwood-Murdock 37
Jordan Vogler had a team-high 10 points for Elmwood-Murdock in the defeat. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page linked here.
Cedar Catholic 69 Johnson-Brock 36
Taryn Ottemann had 13 points to lead Johnson-Brock. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page linked here.
Other Nebraska Girls Class D1 State Quarterfinals
Ravenna 51 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 37
Centura 45 Elgin Public/Pope John 27