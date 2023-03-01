KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Eighteen state quarterfinals between Iowa and Nebraska and a pair of district semifinals in Missouri are complete. Check out the full Wednesday rundown below.

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Central Lyon 66 Panorama 30

Pocahontas Area 47 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 36

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Newell-Fonda 81 Woodbine 60 

Find the complete recap from KMA Sports linked here

Bishop Garrigan 67 Martensdale-St. Marys 43 

Find the complete recap from KMA Sports linked here

Other Iowa Girls Class 1A State Quarterfinals 

Remsen St. Mary’s 54 West Fork 41

North Linn 68 Winfield-Mount Union 36

MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16 SEMIFINALS 

Maryville 59 Benton 50 

Peyton McCollum had 16 points while Drew Burns put in 13 and Keaton Stone added 12 to lead Maryville in the win. 

Other Missouri Boys Class 4 District 16 Semifinals

Lafayette 70 Chillicothe 41

NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS A STATE QUARTERFINALS

Millard South 71 Lincoln Southwest 58

Bellevue West 63 Bellevue East 46

Millard North 54 Lincoln North Star 37

Lincoln High 64 Millard West 55

NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS C1 STATE QUARTERFINALS

North Bend Central 48 Yutan 43

Malcolm 46 Wahoo 32

Bridgeport 61 Lincoln Christian 57

Adams Central 45 Gothenburg 38

NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS D1 STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Hastings St. Cecilia 49 Elmwood-Murdock 37 

Jordan Vogler had a team-high 10 points for Elmwood-Murdock in the defeat. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page linked here

Cedar Catholic 69 Johnson-Brock 36 

Taryn Ottemann had 13 points to lead Johnson-Brock. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page linked here

Other Nebraska Girls Class D1 State Quarterfinals

Ravenna 51 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 37

Centura 45 Elgin Public/Pope John 27

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.