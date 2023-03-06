KMAland Basketball Monday

(KMAland) -- Six state quarterfinals and eight Missouris state sectionals are in the books from Monday. Check out the full rundown below.

IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINALS

West Harrison 87 Dunkerton 61

Find the complete recap from West Harrison’s linked here.

Other Iowa Boys Class 1A State Quarterfinals

Grand View Christian 61 New London 51

North Linn 72 Madrid 63

Remsen St. Mary’s 57 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 47

IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS

Central Lyon 74 Des Moines Christian 41

Pella Christian 61 MFL MarMac 54

MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 4 STATE SECTIONALS

Central (Park Hills) 73 Dexter 53

MICDS 49 Sullivan 37

Center 49 Barstow 32

Lafayette 62 Odessa 38

Vashon 79 Soldan International Studies 42

Lutheran St. Charles 52 Kirksville 46

Father Tolton Regional Catholic 53 Springfield Catholic 38

Logan Rogersville 56 Seneca 42

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.