(KMAland) -- Six state quarterfinals and eight Missouris state sectionals are in the books from Monday. Check out the full rundown below.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINALS
West Harrison 87 Dunkerton 61
Find the complete recap from West Harrison’s linked here.
Other Iowa Boys Class 1A State Quarterfinals
Grand View Christian 61 New London 51
North Linn 72 Madrid 63
Remsen St. Mary’s 57 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 47
IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Central Lyon 74 Des Moines Christian 41
Pella Christian 61 MFL MarMac 54
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 4 STATE SECTIONALS
Central (Park Hills) 73 Dexter 53
MICDS 49 Sullivan 37
Center 49 Barstow 32
Lafayette 62 Odessa 38
Vashon 79 Soldan International Studies 42
Lutheran St. Charles 52 Kirksville 46
Father Tolton Regional Catholic 53 Springfield Catholic 38
Logan Rogersville 56 Seneca 42