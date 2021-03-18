(Seward) -- Ashland-Greenwood had six top five finishes on Thursday at Concordia’s Bulldog Challenge.
The Bluejays were led by second place finishes from Jarrod Nafzinger and Jaiden Tweton in the boys and girls 800 races. Nafzinger ran a 2:12.04 while Tweton posted a 2:27.68.
Evan Shepard added a third in the high jump (5-08.00) and a fifth in the 60 hurdles (8.97) on the boy’s side. Nafzinger also anchored the 4x400 meter relay team to a 3:52.25 and sixth-place finish along with Grant Buller, Lleyton West and Peyton Vinkier.
On the girl’s side, Darby Walsh had a pair of top five finishes, taking fourth in the 3200 (13:21.03) and fifth in the 1600 (5:59.19). Tweton also placed sixth in the 400 (1:04.97), and Cleo Wills was seventh in the high jump (4-06.00).
View the complete results from the meet here.