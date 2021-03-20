(KMaland) -- Riverside had a strong showing at Concordia’s Bulldog Challenge while Conestoga and Louisville performed well at Doane on Friday in KMAland track action.
Bulldog Challenge
Mike Casson won both the 60 (7.40) and 200 (23.68) in the boys division while Lydia Erickson ran to a win in the girls 200 (28.13). Erickson also anchored the winning 4x400 meter relay (4:33.96), which was led by Izzy Bluml and followed up by Mackenzie Olmstead and Macy Woods.
Brogan Allensworth was second in the high jump (5-10), and Aiden Bell added a runner-up in the 1600 (5:13.24). Veronica Andrusyshyn also ran well on the way to a second-place finish in the 60 hurdles (10.32).
Drake Woods, JJ Wilson, Grady Jeppesen and Allensworth teamed up on a 3:57.91 to place third in the 4x400 meter relay, and Carly Henderson nabbed a pair of third-place finishes. Henderson was third in the open 800 (2:47.10) and led off the third-place 4x800 (11:29.18) with Macy Woods, Rebecca Cody and Cailee Manzer.
The boys also had a pair of fourth-place finishes. Grady Jeppesen was fourth in the high jump (5-04), and the 4x800 relay team of Jeppesen, Kyler Rieken, JJ Wilson and Aiden Bell also took fourth in 9:45.57.
Finally, Carson (long jump, 18-04.50), Rieken (60 hurdles, 10.75) and Drake Woods (58.65, 400) were fifth in their respective events. Andrusyshyn (200, 29.84) and Cody (1600, 6:34.41) also took fifth in their own races.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Doane Invitational
Conestoga’s Danie Parriott had a trio of top two finishes at the Doane Invitational. Parriott won the 1600 (6:01.28) and placed second in the 3200 (12:42.71) and 800 (2:36.25). Teammate Haven Zimmerman joined Parriott as a runner-up in the high jump with a leap of 4-08.00.
Louisville’s 4x400 meter relay team took fourth in 4:44.85 while Isandra Hagge added two fifth-place finishes in the long jump (14-08.25) and 60 meters (8.68) for the Lions.
On the boy’s side, Louisville’s Cordale Moxey won the triple jump (40-04.75) while Talon Ball was third in the 3200 (11:00.68). Louisville’s 4x800 meter relay ran a 9:18.93 to place third, and Lane Fox of Conestoga took third in the 60 hurdles (9.50).
A pair of fourth-place finishes came from Louisville’s Jaxson Barnes in the 1600 (5:17.48) and Caleb Hrabik in the shot put (40-08.50). View the complete results from the meet linked here.