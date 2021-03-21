(KMAland) -- Atlantic was in action at the Central College Indoor while four KMAland Nebraska schools showed well at the Doane College Indoor on Saturday in track.
Central College Indoor
Atlantic’s Colin Mullenix had a fifth place finish in the 60 meter hurdles (9.08) and took seventh I the 400 meters (57.48). In addition, Craig Alan Becker ran to a sixth-place finish in the 800 meters (2:09.24).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Doane College Indoor
Auburn, Falls City, Nebraska City and Syracuse all competed at the Doane Invitational on Saturday.
Nebraska City’s Madi Mitchell and Auburn’s Eli Unruh were champions in the girls shot put and boys pole vault, respectively. Mitchell won with a shot of 37-08.00 while Unruh topped out on the pole vault at 12-06.00.
Auburn’s Desire Mowery placed second in both the long jump and triple jump while Syracuse’s Jessie Moss ad Ellie Wilkinson were runner-up in the high jump and 1600 meters, respectively.
There were nine KMAland finishes in third place: Auburn’s Sydney Binder (1600 meters, 5:54.51) and Jaeleigh Darnell (shot put, 35-08.50), Falls City’s Madi Jones (triple jump, 30-02.00), Nebraska City’s Madi Mitchell (discus, 97-11.50), MJ Nelson (200 meters, 24.23) and Chance Sjulin (400 meters, 55.60) and Syracuse’s Kennedy Stanley (pole vault, 8-06.00), Wilkinson (400 meters, 1:05.75) and Nolan Werner (discus, 131-11).
Check out the other top six finishes from the area on Saturday. View complete results here.
GIRLS
1. Madi Mitchell, Nebraska City (Shot Put, 37-08.00)
2. Jessie Moss, Syracuse (High Jump, 5-05.00)
2. Desire Mowery, Auburn (Long Jump, 15-11.00)
2. Desire Mowery, Auburn (Triple Jump, 31-09.00)
2. Ellie Wilkinson, Syracuse (1600 Meters, 5:47.71)
3. Sydney Binder, Auburn (1600 Meters, 5:54.51)
3. Jaeleigh Darnell, Auburn (Shot Put (35-08.50)
3. Madi Jones, Falls City (Triple Jump, 30-02.00)
3. Madi Mitchell, Nebraska City (Discus Throw, 97-11.50)
3. Kennedy Stanley, Syracuse (Pole Vault, 8-06.00)
3. Ellie Wilkinson, Syracuse (400 Meters, 1:05.75)
4. Lacey Denniston, Nebraska City (60 Hurdles, 10.81)
4. Lexi Hoover, Nebraska City (200 Meters, 28.28)
4. Rachel Russell, Nebraska City (High Jump, 4-10.00)
4. Chloe Schaulis, Nebraska City (3200 Meters, 13:25.27)
5. Brylee Gilkerson, Falls City (60 Hurdles, 10.97)
5. Jayce Harrah, Nebraska City (800 Meters, 2:46.69)
5. Lexi Hoover, Nebraska City (60 Meters, 8.39)
5. Jocelyn Lambert, Auburn (Discus Throw, 91-09)
5. Olivia Swanson, Auburn (High Jump), 4-10.00)
5. Lilly Vollertsen, Syracuse (Shot Put, 33-07.00)
5. 4x400 Meter Relay, Nebraska City (4:43.34)
6. Malayna Madsen, Nebraska City (3200 Meters, 14:08.52)
6. Lexi Hoover, Nebraska City (400 Meters, 1:07.52)
6. Kennedy Stanley, Syracuse (60 Hurdles, 11.03)
6. 4x400 Meter Relay, Auburn (4:44.52)
BOYS
1. Eli Unruh, Auburn (Pole Vault, 12-06.00)
3. MJ Nelson, Nebraska City (200 Meters, 24.23)
3. Chance Sjulin, Nebraska City (400 Meters, 55.60)
3. Nolan Werner, Syracuse (Discus Throw, 131-11)
4. Burton Brandt, Syracuse (Shot Put, 44-03.00)
4. Burton Brandt, Syracuse (60 Hurdles, 9.21)
4. 4x800 Meter Relay, Nebraska City (9:18.59)
5. Rylan Boellstorff, Auburn (Pole Vault, 10-06.00)
5. Connor Clark, Auburn (60 Hurdles, 9.63)
5. MJ Nelson, Nebraska City (Long Jump, 19-06.00)
5. Jaden Nolte, Falls City (Shot Put, 43-08.00)
6. Jayden Kreisels, Falls City (200 Meters, 24.57)
6. Will Vitosh, Falls City (60 Hurdles, 9.78)
6. Riley Wehling, Nebraska City (Long Jump, 19-02.00)