(KMAland) -- The Maryville Time Trials and and Pioneer Conference indoor meets were held on Wednesday in KMAland track.
The full rundown:
Maryville Time Trials
The Maryville track teams hosted the annual Maryville Time Trials on Wednesday.
Brooklynn Holtman had a strong performance on the girls side with wins in the 100, 200 and high jump. Ilse Flores-Hernandez (100 hurdles), Ella Schulte (long jump), Grace Ozanne (triple jump), Gracie Wegner (shot put) and Ashlyn Alexander (discus) were also winners.
In the boy’s meet, Garrett Dumke won the 800 and anchored the winning 4x400 meter relay. Cale Sterling, Jag Gallatin, and Connor Blackford ran the first three legs of the winning relay. Jesus Flores-Hernandez (300 hurdles), Keaton Stone (pole vault) and Jackson Ozanne (discus) also picked up wins for the Spoofhound boys.
View the complete results from the time trials below.
Pioneer Conference Indoor Meet (at Doane)
Sterling’s Macy Richardson had a pair of individual wins to highlight the girls meet, taking the 60 hurdles and triple jump. Dakotah Ludemann also won the 60 meter race for the Jets, which added a win in the 4x200.
The Jets also won the 4x200 in the boys race while Lourdes Central Catholic’s Beau Lee won the triple jump to take the only area individual gold.
View the complete results from the meet here.