(KMAland) -- Conestoga’s Danie Parriott showed well at Fairbury, Sioux City North and Sioux City East ran at a unique Millard North meet & Nebraska City was at the Boys Town Indoor on Saturday in KMAland track.
Boys Town Indoor Invitational
Nebraska City brought several members of their junior varsity team to the Boys Town Indoor on Saturday.
Colton Clark was the highest finisher for the Pioneers, placing third in the 880 yard run with a time of 2:22.36.
Fairbury Invitational
Conestoga’s Danie Parriott posted three top five finishes at the Fairbury Invitational on Saturday.
The junior standout was second in the 3200 with a season-best time of 12:36.38. She also placed third in the 1600 (5:44.17) and fifth in the 800 (2:38.90).
On the boys side, Lane Fox led Conestoga with a fourth-place finish in the 300 hurdles (45.75) and a fifth-place run in the 110 hurdles (17.28). The Cougars also ran fourth in the 4x100 (47.56).
Millard North Relays
The Sioux City North and Sioux City East track teams were among eight schools competing at the Millard North Relays.
The North boys grabbed a pair of wins in the sprint medley and 4x1600 relays. The sprint medley — Iowa’s usual version of the distance medley — included Dante Hansen, Eduardo Moradel, Colin Greenwood and Gabe Nash. The Stars ran a 3:44.60 to win the event.
Yemane Kifle, Will Lohr, Nash and Jaysen Bouwers also teamed up for a dominant win in the 4x1600, posting a winning time of 18:38.30.
Sioux City East had a trio of runner-up finishes on the day. The girls were second in the 4x100 (53.3) and the sprint medley (4:42.5) while the boys took second in the 4x65m shuttle hurdle relay (43.4).
North’s Caitlyn Miller was the highest individual finisher at the meet, which just held relays and field events. Miller placed third in the discus with a throw of 100-8. North also placed third in the girls 4x800 (10:59.2) and 4x1600 (24:13.4). The East girls ran third in the 4x60m shuttle hurdle (46.9). The North boys were also third in the 4x60m shuttle hurdle (44.4).
