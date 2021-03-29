(KMAland) -- Glidden-Ralston, IKM-Manning and Coon Rapids-Bayard were at South Central Calhoun and Moravia was in Pekin on Monday in KMAland track.
The complete Monday rundown:
CO-ED: Bulldog Relays (at Bedford)
The Wayne girls and CAM boys were winners in Bedford on Monday. Find the complete recap linked here.
CO-ED: Chelsey Henkenius Earlybird
Glidden-Ralston’s girls won a pair of golds with Alexia Nelson running to a 3000 victory (12:37.74) and Vanessa Koehler taking the high jump (5-02.00). Koehler also finished second in the 100 and 200 and was third in the 100 hurdles.
IKM-Manning nabbed one win in the girls meet with Maddie Snyder, Alexa Ahrenholtz, Morgan Hanson and Bianca Cadwell teaming up to win the the distance medley relay (4:55.79).
Glidden-Ralston’s Brigham Daniel had a huge day with victories in the 200 (22.14) and 400 (53.50). He was also anchor for the winning sprint medley (1:40.84), which also ran Karter Kennebeck, Carter Soyer and Carter Scott.
IKM-Manning’s Quentin Dreyer was also a two-time winner in the 1600 (5:11.16) and the 3200 (11:21.17). Liam Carter added a win for the Wolves in the 400 hurdles (59.14)
View the complete results linked here.
BOYS: Ruritan Relays (at Pekin)
Moravia finished with 52 points and in seventh place at the Ruritan Relays in Pekin on Monday.
The Mohawks won a pair of relays — the 4x400 (3:49.00) and the sprint medley (1:47.17) — while also getting runner-up finishes from Chase Hamilton (400, 55.11) and Logan Johnson (400 hurdles, 1:06.03). Johnson also placed third in the 110 highs (20.20).
The distance medley for Moravia was a third-place finisher in 4:10.09, and Carson Brown came in fifth place in the 800 (2:28.38). View the complete results from the meet below.