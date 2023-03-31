KMAland) -- Plattsmouth, Nebraska City and Louisville all competed at Friday’s Platteview Invitational.
PLATTEVIEW INVITATIONAL
Girls
Plattsmouth finished fifth with 31 points while Nebraska City put up 19 points to take 11th and Louisville had 14 points to finish 13th. No KMAlanders won titles but there were four second-place finishes.
Nebraska City’s Laney Denniston was second in the 100-meter hurdles (17.49) and teammate Tarryn Godsey finished second in the discus (110-05). Louisville’s 4x800 (10:13.71) and Plattsmouth’s 4x100 (51.25) also finished second.
Boys
Plattsmouth was sixth with 41 points while Nebraska City finished 11th.
Elijah Dix led Plattsmouth with a runner-up finish in the 3200 (10:24.95). Nebraska City’s Kalan Fritch won the long jump with a leap of 20-08.50.
Check out full results below.