Several Missouri River Conference schools out of Sioux City competed at the Brandon Valley Invitational in South Dakota on Saturday.
In the girls meet, Sioux City East’s Kaia Downs ran to a win in the 800 (2:19.66). Kyley Vondrak of East was second in the high jump, and Sioux City North’s Caitlyn Miller took second in the discus.
Sioux City East’s 4x200, Sioux City West’s 4x100 and Sioux City North’s 1600 medley all finished as runner-up, and the Black Raiders also grabbed a third in the 4x100.
Sioux City North had four wins in the boys meet, topped by a 1600 victory by Gabe Nash (4:27.25), an 800 championship from Yemane Kifle (2:03.98) and Jaysen Bouwers’ victory in the 3200 (9:45.71). The Stars also ran a 1600 medley (3:40.12) with Dante Hansen, Eduardo Moradel, Colin Greenwell and Nash taking the victory.
Bishop Heelan Catholic’s Keyontre Clark was an additional winner from the MRC, winning the long jump (21-00.00).
Sioux City North’s Will Lohr (3200) and Heelan’s Aiden Kuehl (long jump) and Mason Scott (shot put) were second in their respective events.
North’s Lorcan Christensen (110 hurdles) and Bouwers (1600) and Heelan’s Caden Lafleur (discus) were third in their own events.
