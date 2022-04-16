(KMAland) -- The Treynor boys, Underwood boys and Wayne girls competed at the Eastern Iowa Track & Field Festival in Iowa City on Saturday.
The sprint medley foursome of Noah Nelson, Kayden Dirks and Jaxon Shumacher highlighted Treynor's day with a runner-up performance in the sprint medley (1:37.89) while the quartet also took third in the 4x200 (1:33.97).
Dirks, Karson Elwood, Kyle Moss and Pedersen finished third in the shuttle hurdle (1:05.47).
Underwood's shuttle hurdle team of Carter Davis, Wyatt Baker, Jack Vanfossan and Jake Reimer took first in 1:02.07. The Eagles also finished second in the 4x400 (3:30.94).
Wayne's shuttle hurdle quartet of Morgan Knutson, Morgan Goretska, Cortney Knutson and Jocelyn Marquis highlighted the Falcons' day by taking sixth in the shuttle hurdle (1:12.85).
Find the full results here.