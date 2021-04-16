(KMAland) -- Woodbine won in Underwood, Shenandoah was the runner-up in Creston, IKM-Manning competed well at East Sac County and more from a Friday night in KMAland.
BOYS: Panther Relays
Shenandoah scored 105 points and Red Oak finished with 101 to go second and third a the Panther Relays in Creston. Creston scored 96 and Clarinda finished with 54 to round out the top five.
The Mustangs got wins from Carter Backus in the 400 hurdles (1:00.87) and Tyler Laughlin in the shot put (40-08.00). Riley and Carter Backus also teamed with Hunter Dukes and Evan Holmes to win the 4x200 (1:39.41). Holmes, Ben Labrum, Brody Cullin and Evan Flowers were also winners in the shuttle hurdle (1:16.52).
Red Oak also had two individual wins from Bradley Sifford in the 200 (23.42) and Jack Kling in the 400 (52.18). Sifford, Ling and Landon and Garrett Couse were also members of two winnings relays each. Sifford and the Couse boys were in the 4x100 (45.67) with Riley Fouts and all four ran together to win the sprint medley (1:38.71). Kling, Nolan Blackman, Cole Torton and Baylor Bergren added a win in the 4x400 (3:44.08).
Creston scored a win from Chris Wilson in the discus (120-04) and from the 4x800 (9:12.98) team of Austin Evans, Dylan Calvin, Ty Morrison and Brandon Briley. Clarinda’s Cole Baumgart added a win in the high jump (5-08.00)
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
BOYS: Eagle Relays (at Underwood)
Woodbine won the Eagle Relays with 110 points to best the host Underwood by 10 points. CAM had 77 in third, Audubon scored 54 in fourth and Logan-Magnolia and Tri-Center tied for fifth with 34.
Woodbine was one of eight teams at the meet to win at least one event. Layne Pryor won two on his own, taking the discus (164-04) and shot put (52-00.00), and ran anchor for the 4x400 winner (3:39.62). Nathan Colwell, who won the 800 (2:15.06), led off the 4x400 and was joined by Erik Gau and Conrad Schafer. Landon Bendgen was a winner for the Tigers in the 1600 (4:54.75).
Second-place Underwood got an individual win from Brayden Wollan in the 200 (22.59). Wollan also anchored the 4x100 (45.17), 4x200 (1:33.30) and sprint medley (1:38.21) while Alex Ravlin ran for all three relays and a 4x800 (8:49.22) winner.
Joey Anderson (4x1, SMR), Collin Brandt (4x100, SMR), Scott Pearson (4x2, 4x8) and Bryce Patten (4x2, 4x8) were in two of the events each, and Josh Ravlin ran for the 4x800
Lane Spieker led CAM with victories in the 100 (11.74) and long jump (20-07.50). Sam Foreman, Jack Follmann, Cale Maas and Connor McKee also teamed up to win the shuttle hurdle relay (1:04.91)
Audubon’s Gavin Smith took the 110 hurdles (16.16), and Brandon Jensen won the 400 hurdles (59.70). Tri-Center’s Brett McGee was the 400 winner (54.33), and Rivesride’s Ben Schroder took the 3200 (11:03.97).
Sidney’s Matthew Benedict also took the high jump (6-01.00), and Missouri Valley’s Luke Williams, Alexis Manzo, Sean Callaghan and Will Gutzmer were on the winning distance medley (3:56.33).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
CO-ED: East Sac County Relays
IKM-Manning’s girls placed fourth with 87 points. Alexa Ahrentholtz sprinted to a win in the 100 meter dash (13.25) while the Wolves also put together a sprint medley winners (2:01.90).
Paton-Churdan’s Danielle Hoyle also had a strong night with wins in the shot put (38-08.00) and discus (10-60).
IKM-Manning ended up second in the boys meet with 117 points. Quentin Dreyer led the way with a win in the 3200 (10:41.96) and ran for the winning 4x800 meter relay team. (9:0073).
View the compete results from the meet linked here.
CO-ED: Colo-Nesco’s Dave Robinson Relays (at Nevada)
Twin Cedars placed fifth with 55 points on the girls side, led by a trio of wins from Rylee Dunkin the 800 (2:36.30), 1500 (5:21.10) and long jump (14-08.00).
In the boys meet, Coon Rapids-Bayard tied for fifth with 68 points. Gabe Obert was the high jump champions (5-08.00), and Easton Hays added a win in the long jump (19-06.25). Hays and Obert teamed up with Omarion Floyd and Tanner Oswald to win the 4x100 (46.20).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.