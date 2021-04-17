Kaia Downs
Photo: Sioux City East Track & Field/Twitter

(Sioux City) -- Sioux City East’s Kaia Downs ran to wins in the 800, 1500 and 3000 to capture MVP honors of the Sioux City Relays on Saturday.

Downs ran a 2:23.13, 4:54.78 and 10:33.73 in the events, respectively, to headline the day for the Black Raiders.

LeMars got wins from Lilly McNaughton in the Class A 100 hurdles (17.88) and from their 4x200 (1:49.74) team of Katie Cunningham, Jenna Allen, Madi Huls and Stella Hector.

Sioux City West’s Holly Duax added a win in the 100 Elite race with a time of 12.33, and Sergeant Bluff-Luton won the 4x800 (10:09.54) with Sophia Karras, Ella Brester, Brynn Wolf and Maddie Hinkel.

In the boys event, Gabe Nash of Sioux City North won the 1600 (4:25.78) and 800 (2:02.65) and teammate Will Lohr took the 3200 (9:50.81). The 4x800 team of Jaysen Bouwers, Issa Aman, Beshanena Guetta and Yemane Kifle won in 8:16.92, and the 4x400 team of Lohr, Colin Greenwell, Nash and Kifle ran a 3:33 to wi.

Atlantic nabbed a win in the sprint medley relay with Gannon O’Hara, Zane Vance, Caden Andersen and Craig Alan Becker with a time of 3:44.74.

Sioux City East ran to a win in the 4x200 (1:35.80), LeMars took the shuttle hurdle relay (1:05.30), Bishop Heelan Catholic nabbed the 4x100 and Michael Duax of Sioux City West won the 100 (11.33).

View the complete results from the meet linked here.

