(KMAland) -- Riverside, Missouri Valley and West Harrison were in Onawa while Ashland-Greenwood ran at the Nebraska TrackFest in KMAland Track action on Tuesday.
CO-ED: Titan Relays at Lewis Central
The Harlan girls and Lewis Central boys were team champions at the Titan Relays on Tuesday. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
CO-ED: Spartan Invitational
The Riverside girls and West Harrison boys had the high finishes for the area on Tuesday in Onawa.
The Bulldog girls had 114 points to finish third behind Lawton-Bronson and West Monona. Missouri Valley placed sixth with 43, and West Harrison had 14 in seventh.
Veronica Andrusyshyn led Riverside with wins in the 100 (13.58) and 100 hurdles (17.87) and led off the sprint medley relay (2:00.44) to a win. Emma Gordon, Izzy Bluml and Lydia Erickson ran the final three legs for the Bulldogs.
Missouri Valley’s Ella Myler also grabbed a win in the high jump (4-11.00).
West Harrison scored 58 points and took sixth, and Riverside finished in seventh with 55 in the boys meet.
The Hawkeyes grabbed the only area win of the meet with their 4x400 meter relay squad running a 3:44.81. Walker Rife, Gabe Gilgen, Mason King and Grant Gilgen ran the legs in order.
View the complete results linked here.
CO-ED: Nebraska TrackFest at Papillion-La Vista
Ashland-Greenwood competed at the Nebraska TrackFest at Papillion-La Vista on Tuesday.
The Jays’ 4x100 meter relay team was the high finisher on the girls side with a third place run while Evan Shepard placed fifth in the boys 110 meter hurdles.
View the complete results from the meet below.