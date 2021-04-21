(KMAland) -- Platte Valley’s girls and Stanberry’s boys finished second at Worth County while Johnson County Central competed at Tri County’s Dan Tesar Invitational on Wednesday in KMAland track.
The full rundown:
CO-ED: Worth County Tiger Relays
The Platte Valley girls and Stanberry boys were the high finishers at the Worth County Tiger Relays.
Platte Valley had 66 points in the girls meet to finish second while Worth County had 64.5.
Platte Valley got a win from Stephanie Turpin in the triple jump (9.73m). She also ran in the 4x100 winner (53.90) with Malia Collins, Paige West and Kayley Hauber.
Worth County had three individual wins: Morgan Beagle in the 100 hurdles (17.57), Keelin Engel in the pole vault (3.05m) and Ali Brown in the javelin throw (31.95m).
East Atchison had a sixth-place finish with 56 points behind a trio of wins. Faith Anderson won a pair, taking the 300 hurdles (52.91) and high jump (1.65m), while Tommi Martin won the 800 (2:36.02).
Rock Port’s 47 points and seventh-place finish came behind Alivia Baucom’s double gold in the throws. She threw 11.62m to win the shot put and 40.18m to take the discus.
Stanberry’s Katlyn James was the long jump champion (4.62m) and helped the Bulldogs score 22 points and take ninth.
In the boys meet, Stanberry scored 81 to take second and finished two points ahead of third-place Worth County.
The Bulldogs were led by a double win from Austin Colvin in the shot put (14.45m) and discus (43.89m) and a victory from Tyler Schwebach in the 800 (2:10.69). Schwebach also anchored the 4x800 relay (9:23.64) behind Colby McQuinn, Austin Schwebach and Brayden Hahn.
Worth County’s Aydan Gladstone was a two-time victor in the 110 hurdles (17.10) and 300 hurdles (43.95). Nathan Adwell added a win in the pole vault (4.10m).
South Holt took sixth place with 38 points behind Dawson Fansher’s win in the 1600 (4:54.63) and a gold from James Herr in the javelin throw (42.55m).
East Atchison’s Kaylin Merriweather was a two-time winner in the 100 (11.58) and 200 (24.02). The Wolves took seventh with 32 points. West Nodaway’s Duke Ingraham accounted for 10 of the Rocket’s 14 points in winning the 3200 (11:06.91).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
CO-ED: Dan Tesar Invitational
Johnson County Central was at Tri County’s Dan Tesar Invitational on Wednesday, finishing with 44 points in sixth in the girls meet and with 18 in seventh in the boys.
Jordan Albrecht was the lone winner for the Thunderbirds with a victory in the girls shot put (35-06.25). Ava Berkebile also had a strong day with a runner-up finish in the long jump and a third-place finish in the 100.
Ashley McDonald took third in the 1600, fourth in the 800 and fifth in the triple jump. Sunni Rother added a fifth-place finish in the long jump, and the 4x100 meter relay team also finished fifth.
On the boy’s side, the high finisher for JCC was Treyton Holthus in the shot put. Holthus finished in third, ahead of teammate Rodrigo Rivera, who took fourth. Hayden Huskey nabbed fifth in the 3200, and the 4x100 and 4x800 teams also finished in fifth.
View complete results from the meet below.