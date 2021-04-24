(KMAland) -- The Tri-County boys and Sterling girls won the team titles at Saturday's MUDECAS Meet.
The Jets received titles from Dakotah Ludemann in the 100 (13.14) and 200 (28.19) and Macy Richardson in the 300 hurdles (47.49) and triple jump (35-03). Their 4x100 relay won in 54.95.
Johnson County Central's Jordan Albrecht won the shot put with a toss of 38-01. Ashlei McDonald won the 3200 (12:55.61).
On the boys side, Sam Boldt (Sterling) won the long jump in 20-08.00. Sacred Heart's Brogan Nachtigal won the shot put in 47-04.50.
