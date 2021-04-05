(KMAland) -- The Glenwood boys and Audubon girls were winners in track action on Monday evening in KMAland.
BOYS: Ram Relays (at Glenwood)
Glenwood scored 171 points to win the Ram Relays. Clarinda finished second with 132 while Atlantic had 118 in third. Red Oak (70) and Thomas Jefferson (38) rounded out the top five.
Silas Bales put together a four-gold night with wins in the 100 (11.63) and 200 (23.47) while also running for the winning 4x200 (1:33.32) and 4x400 (3:38.42). Tyler Huey, Colby Frye and Cody Krause made up the other legs in the 4x2, and Andrew Smith, Tyler Boldra and Huey ran for the 4x4.
Boldra also nabbed a win of his own in the 110 hurdles (16.81) and anchored the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:05.69) along with Zander Hayes, Anthony Driscoll and Grant Von Essen. Gavin Connell, Liam Hays, Jake Shannon and Smith also teamed up to win the 4x800 (9:05.65).
Clarinda had a dominant night in the field events with wins from Crew Howard in the discus (129-02), Logan Green in the shot put (47-02.00), Isaac Jones in the high jump (6-04.00) and Michael Shull in the long jump (21-02.50). Cole Ridnour, Nathan King and Tadyn Brown also teamed up with Shull to win the sprint medley (1:38.10).
Atlantic added a trio of wins in individual events with Craig Alan Becker taking the 800 (2:01.26), Drew Engler winning the 3200 (11:07.40) and Colin Mullenix running and hurdling to win the 400 hurdles (58.05).
Red Oak had a trio of victories, led by Kaden Johnson in the 400 (54.49). Johnson also ran with Bradley Sifford, Landon Couse and Garrett Couse to win the 4x100 (45.18). Sifford, Garrett Couse, Jack King and Baylor Bergren teamed up to win the distance medley (3:51.80).
Abraham Lincoln’s Ethan Leinen was also a winner in the 1600 (5:01.61). View the complete results from the meet linked here.
GIRLS: Nodaway Valley Invitational
Audubon scored 117 points to edge past host Nodaway Valley, who finished with 111 points to take runner-up. CAM was third with 73, Martensdale-St. Marys took fourth with 63 and Interstate 35 came in fifth with 55.
The Wheelers grabbed the win behind a four-gold evening from Hannah Thygesen, who ran to a win in the 800 (2:33.42) while anchoring 4x400 (4:26.20), sprint medley (1:59.71) and distance medley (4:46.68) relays. Abigail Zaiger, Mattie Nielsen and Madison Steckler joined Thygesen on all three winning relays. Kodie Sporrer and Grace Slater also won for the Wheelers in the 400 hurdles (1:18.23) and 3000 (12:28.24), respectively.
Nodaway Valley was led by Maddax DeVault, who won the 200 (28.13) and 400 (1:02.98) and anchored the 4x100 (53.05) and shuttle hurdle (1:12.65) to wins. Maddie Fry, who won the long jump (16-03.75), was on both relays while Jena Yonker and Emma Lundy ran in the 4x1 and Natalie Yonker and Annika Nelson ran for the SHR.
CAM’s third-place finish came on the strength of a pair of wins from Jade Jackson in the 100 hurdles (17.57) and high jump (4-10.00) and from Molly Venteicher in the shot put (41-03.50).
Martensdale-St. Marys won a pair of relays — the 4x200 (1:55.06) and 4x800 (11:26.89). Brynnly German ran for both relays while Carolyn Amfahr, Anna Parrott and Kylie Keller joined her on the 4x2 and Campbell German, Kate Puderbaugh and Maggie Girardi were the other legs in the 4x8.
Stella Umphreys of Treynor was also a victor in the discus throw (109-09). View the complete results linked here.
MISSING
West Monona (Boyer Valley) (G/B)
Meskwaki Settlement School (Melcher-Dallas) (G/B)