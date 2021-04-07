(Malcolm) -- The Palmyra girls and boys track teams participated in the Malcom Invitational on Wednesday.
The Panthers boys were seventh with 12 points while the girls came in eighth with 19 points.
Drew Erhart led the boys with a fourth-place finish in the 200 while the 4x100 and 4x400 team ran to fifth place finishes.
In the girls meet, the 4x800 finished in third while Jami Gabriel (100 hurdles), Ava Palm (1600) and Kinsley Havranek (800) took fourth in their respective events.
View the complete results from the meet below.