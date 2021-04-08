(KMAland) -- CAM showed well at Van Meter, the Wayne girls were second at Chariton and Twin Cedars placed fourth at the EBF Invitational to highlight KMAland track on Thursday.
The full rundown below:
CO-ED: Van Meter Invitational
The CAM boys took fifth with 90 points while the Cougars girls were seventh with 55 at the Van Meter Invitational.
In the girls meet, CAM was led by Molly Venteicher, who picked up a win in the shot put (36-11.50).
In the boys meet, Lane Spieker won both the 100 (11.53) and 200 (23.68), and Connor McKee ran and jumped his way to a win in the 400 hurdles (57.21). McKee also anchored the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:06.40), which also got legs from Sam Foreman, Jack Follman and Cale Maas.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
CO-ED: Centerville Big Red/Redette Relays (at Chariton)
The Wayne girls finished with 151 points and took second behind Davis County, which finished with 179 points. Central Decatur was fourth with 82.
The Falcons got a four-gold night from Reese Brown, who ran to wins in the 100 (13.42) and 400 (1:03.77) and nabbed the long jump (16-01.50). She also anchored the winning 4x400 meter relay (4:25.79) with Jaide Harvey, Devyn Davis and Jocelyn Marquis.
Marquis anchored the shuttle hurdle relay (1:13.81) to a win. Morgan Knutson, Morgan Goretska and Courtney Knutson also ran for the SHR winners. Emily Jones also won the shot put (34-01.50) for the Falcons.
In the boys race, Moravia was second with 84 points. Davis County also won their side of the meet with 189. Central Decatur took third with 62, and Mormon Trail tied for fourth with 56.
Tanner Cormeny, Chace Hamilton and Riley Hawkins all scored wins for the Mohawks in the 400 hurdles (1:01.12), the 800 (2:12.10) and high jump (5-08.00), respectively.
Central Decatur’s victories came courtesy of Tyke Hullinger in the 100 (12.03) and 200 (24.11), Jack Scrivner in the long jump (20-05.00) and from their 4x800 relay (9:00.24).
Mormon Trail got one win on the evening with Jacob Greenlee picking up the shot put (39-04.00) gold.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
BOYS: Cavanaugh Relays (at Woodward-Granger)
Only the field events and two running events were completed due to rain. Nodaway Valley’s Doug Berg and Ben Breheny ran in the top two spots in the 3200.
GIRLS: Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Invitational (Class B)
Twin Cedars placed fourth with 70 points in the Class B meet at the EBF Invitational. Ankeny Christian Academy added 24 points in sixth.
Rylee Dunkin picked up a win in the 1500 (5:32.37) for Twin Cedars while also finishing second in the 3000 and long jump. Cheyanne Bruns (400) added a runner-up while the 4x800 and shuttle hurdle relays also ran second. Laci Messamaker took third in the discus for the Sabers.
Ankeny Christian Academy’s sprint medley relay (2:11.65) of Adra Monahan, Mya McClintock, Avah Herbel and Lealle Robeson picked up a win of their own. ACA also nabbed a third-place finish in the 4x400.
View the complete results linked here.