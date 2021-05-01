(KMAland) -- The Howard Wood Relays, Nebraska Capitol Conference and East Central Nebraska Conference track results all in one spot.
Check out the rundown here:
Howard Wood Relays at Sioux Falls
West Nodaway’s Tyler and Riley Blay competed at the Howard Wood Relays in Sioux Falls on Saturday.
Tyler took eighth in the 3200 with a new KMAland-best time of 9:33.20 while Riley was 35th in 10:26.22
Sioux City North’s Gabe Nash and Will Lohr ended up going 1-2 in the 1600 with times of 4:20.18 and 4:20.50, respectively.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Nebraska Capitol Conference (at Syracuse)
Syracuse won the Nebraska Capitol Conference girls championship on Saturday, scoring 117 points to take down Arlington, which had 150. Louisville’s boys picked up a second-place finish behind Douglas County West, 93 to 83.
Other top five finishes from the area included Ashland-Greenwood’s girls and boys, which took fifth and third, respectively, and Syracuse ended up fourth in boys standings.
For the Syracuse girls, Kennedy Stanley won the pole vault (10-00.00) while Lilly Vollertson added a shot put win (37-01.00). Abby Ortiz, Kadyn Sisco, Eva Brammier and Ellie Wilkinson teamed up for a 4x800 meter relay win (10:27.26).
Ashland-Greenwood’s Jaiden Tweton won the 800 (2:27.05), Louisville’s Cadance Stenger took the 100 (13.13) and Danie Parriott of Conestoga was the 1600 (5:44.82) and 3200 (12:17.42).
On the boy’s side, Louisville’s runner-up came behind a three-gold night from Talon Ball, who won the 400 (52.33) and the 800 (2:07.78) and anchored the 4x400 (3:36.48) to a win. Sam Ahl, Eric Heard and Cordale Moxey also ran for the Lions in the 4x4.
Ashland-Greenwood’s Evan Shepard broke a school record with a 14.79 in the 110 high hurdles and ran for the 4x10 (45.92) champions with Lleyton West, Jarrod Nafzinger and Grant Buller.
Syracuse’s Burton Brandt was also a winner in the 300 hurdles (41.48). View the complete results from the meet below.
East Central Nebraska Conference (at Freeman)
Auburn’s girls finished second while Elmwood-Murdock girls and Auburn boys took third at the East Central Nebraska Conference Meet on Saturday. Both Falls City teams finished fourth, and Elmwood-Murdock’s boys finished in fifth.
Sydney Binder led the Bulldog girls with wins in the 1600 (6:01.66) and 3200 (13:01.96). Jerzie Maher added a win in the pole vault (7-06.50), and Desire’ Mowery took the long jump (16-07.00).
Elmwood-Murdock’s day was led by a double win from Laney Frahm, who won the 100 hurdles (17.12) and 300 hurdles (49.55).
Falls City picked up victories from RaeAnn Thompson in both the 100 (12.36) and 200 (26.37). Thompson also anchored the 4x100 (53.76) winner with Reece McNeely, Ava Morgan and Lillian Thomas.
Johnson County Central’s Jordan Albrecht was also a conference champion in the shot put (39-01.00).
On the boy’s side, Auburn’s Dan Frary won the high jump (6-00.00) and the long jump (21-10.50). Conner Clark went 16.32 in the 110 hurdles, and Eli Unruh took the pole vault (11-06.00).
Elmwood-Murdock got wins from Riley Wilson in the 300 hurdles (43.21) and Cade Hosier in the triple jump (43-07.75). Sam Agena of Johnson County Central was also a winner in the discus (120-07).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
